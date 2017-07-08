Protein balls - a nutritional therapist's top picks

When it comes to snacking, our choices can be very much driven by convenience, cravings and the extent of our hunger pangs. Come 11am, many of us can be found reaching for our trusty drawer of treats however, the demand for healthier alternatives to our bars of Kit Kat (anyone else getting hungry?) is on the rise with a bevy of protein balls springing up on our supermarket and health shop shelves to meet it.

Protein snacks have proven to be a popular recommendation by the nutrition experts we’ve featured in the past due to the fact that they keep us fuller for longer and prevent blood sugar level spikes occurring in between meals. However, a handful of nuts or a boiled egg does little to excite the taste buds, so it’s no surprise that the cake-like deliciousness of a protein or energy ball has piqued the interest of our appetites. Bounce’s and Deliciously Ella’s ranges are among the most well known and are often seen as a quick and easy way to tide us over until dinner. “Both are high in protein snacks, so they can help keep energy dips away when eating them,” says nutritional therapist and Director of Nutrition at Bodhimaya , Daniel O'Shaughnessy, (Dip ION FdSc mBANT CNHC). “They contain quite honest ingredients - no hidden nasties such as processed oils, preservatives or binders and the Deliciously Ella ones actually show you how to make them if you want to do so at home.”

However sugar-wise, the truth isn’t as sweet. “Both have quite high levels - averaging around 40g of sugar per 100g (8 teaspoons) or about about 2-3 tsps per ball,” he notes. “Even if they state that they contain no refined sugar, sugar is sugar no matter what form it's in.”

If you do have a sweet tooth though, protein balls could provide a slightly less sugar-laden option than say, a Twix. ”Saying this, if you are coming from a very high sugar diet and often reach out for cookies and chocolate, then one of these energy balls is a better option,” says Daniel.

Additional words of wisdom? “Be mindful of these bars promising miracles,” he says. “Often the special ingredients like maca and spirulina in them are in very low amounts.” Which ones are the healthiest of the bunch? We asked Daniel to share his thoughts.

Daniel’s top shop-bought picks

