3 delicious and colourful meals you can make in under 20 minutes

As the nights are drawing in it’s tempting to hunker down at home with a microwave ready meal post-work, but we’ve got an equally convenient idea that skirts a dash round the supermarket yet delivers on nourishing, satisfying meals that are genuinely quick to cook. Whether it’s a plate of juicy prawn pasta after the gym, a halloumi bowl that’s perfect for a busy meat-free Monday or a fibre-rich Middle Eastern lentil dish that will look great on the ‘gram yet took less than half an hour to create, the HelloFresh chefs are here for those days when you’re pressed for time but still want to eat a hearty meal. All of these recipes can be scaled up to cater for three or four people too depending on the HelloFresh box you require - simply set your preferences, how many recipes you'd like per week and order your box. All ingredients will be delivered straight to your door, ready measured with recipe cards and tips to speed you along your way. Here's three Rapid Box recipes to whet your appetite...
Weekday cooking needn’t be bland or boring - these three satisfying suppers can be whipped up in 20 minutes or less and deliver on taste, fresh flavours and the ‘comfort food’ factor
This bowl full of goodness will nourish you from the inside out and takes just 20 minutes to rustle up. It’s packed with vegetables and protein-rich pulses and it’s delicately seasoned with warming cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cumin and chilli- the flavours in this dish are second to none. Serve with grilled goat’s cheese ciabatta and top with nutty dukkah for a fancy but easy final flourish. Cosy nights in never looked so delicious.
Serves 2
Prep + cook: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 red onion
240g lentils
15g tsp ginger purée
0.75 tsp ground turmeric
1 pinch chilli flakes
1 tsp vegetable stock powder
1 loaf ciabatta
1 tbsp super dukkah spice mix
1 carrot
380g chickpeas
1 cinnamon stick
0.75 tsp ground cumin
30g tomato purée
100g kale
125g goats’ cheese
500ml water
What you’ll need: frying pan, baking tray
Method
1. Halve, peel and chop the onion into small pieces. Trim the carrot (no need to peel). Halve lengthways then slice into thin half moons. Drain and rinse the lentils and chickpeas together in a colander. Set aside.
2. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan or saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrot. Fry for around 2-3 minutes until softened and starting to colour.
3. Pop the ginger, cinnamon stick, turmeric, cumin, chilli flakes (add more if you like some heat!) and tomato purée into the pan. Stir well. Cook for 1 min before stirring in the lentils and the chickpeas.
4. Add the water to the pan. Bring to the boil. Add the stock powder and stir to dissolve. Add in the kale and cover the pan with a lid or foil. Cook for another 4-5 minutes until the kale is soft.
5. Slice the ciabatta in half lengthways - as if you were making a sandwich. Cut the goats’ cheese log to give you 4 slices per person. Lay the goats’ cheese slices over the cut side of the ciabatta. Pop on a lined baking tray and grill for around 3-5 minutes on the top shelf of the oven, until the cheese has softened and is starting to colour.
6. When the kale is ready, remove the cinnamon stick from the lentils. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve the lentils in bowls with the goats’ cheese toast on the side. Sprinkle the dukkah spice mix over the toast and lentils. Enjoy!
Halloumi Super Bowl with Steamed Brown Rice and Quinoa
From box to table in just 10 minutes, this recipe is the perfect vegetarian solution to busy evenings (or lunchtimes!). Paired with fresh tomatoes, mint, nutritious brown rice and quinoa, this recipe is as healthy as it is delicious.
Serves 2
Prep + cook: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 block of halloumi
1 bunch of mint
1 tbsp honey
40g rocket
200g cherry plum tomatoes
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
250g pouch of brown rice and quinoa mix (available at supermarkets and in your HelloFresh box)
20g walnuts
2 tbsp olive oil
What you’ll need: Frying pan, bowl
Method
1. Slice the halloumi into about 1cm thick slices. Halve the cherry plum tomatoes and pop them in a large salad bowl. Pick the mint leaves from their stalks and roughly chop, (discard the stalks). Add half the mint to the bowl with the tomatoes.
2. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. When hot, add the halloumi and fry for around 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally and until golden on both sides.
3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together the red wine vinegar, honey and olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
4. Cook the brown rice and quinoa according to pack instructions.
5. Add the brown rice and quinoa, the rocket and half the walnuts to the bowl with the tomatoes and toss together. Drizzle over half the dressing and toss again. Season to taste with salt and pepper if needed.
6. Serve the warm salad in bowls topped with the pan-fried halloumi and a scattering of the remaining walnuts and mint. Finish with a drizzle of the remaining dressing. Tuck in!
Creamy Prawn Spaghetti with Pancetta and Rocket
Long day? Too tired to cook? We know the feeling. With just 15 minutes of hands on cooking time, this deliciously simple dish is the perfect thing to knock together if you’re in a hurry to get dinner on the table. With juicy prawns and crispy pancetta, this velvety, creamy spaghetti is the thing pasta dreams are made of. Buon appetito!
Serves 2
Prep + cook: 15 minutes
Ingredients
½ green bullet chilli
2tsp vegetable stock
60g pancetta
100g crème fraîche
40g rocket
1 small bunch chives
200g spaghetti
120g king prawns
½ lemon
1 clove garlic
50ml water
What you’ll need: cutting board, knife, saucepan, slotted spoon, strainer, frying pan, bowl.
Method
1. Remove the seeds from the chilli and finely chop. Finely chop the chives (if you've got a pair of sharp kitchen scissors they'll make short work of the chives! Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Pour the boiling water into a large saucepan on a high heat and bring back to the boil.
2. Add the stock pot to your pan of water and stir to dissolve. Add the spaghetti, bring to the boil and cook for 10 mins. When the pasta is cooked, reserve some stock then drain into a colander.
3. Meanwhile, heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on a medium-high heat. Add the pancetta and a pinch of chilli and cook for 2-3 mins, stirring throughout. Add the prawns and cook for 2 mins. Add the garlic and mix through. Cook for another minute.
4. Add the reserved pasta stock to the sauce. Turn the heat to low and add the crème fraîche and half of the chives. Stir and simmer for 2 minutes until the prawns are cooked through and the sauce is piping hot (the prawns are cooked when pink on the outside and opaque in the centre).
5. Stir the drained pasta into your sauce and gently mix. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper.
6. Serve the pasta in bowls and finish with a sprinkle of the remaining chives and chilli. Top with some rocket. Enjoy!
Feeling inspired? Claim 50% off your first two HelloFresh boxes by entering the code HELLOGTG50 at checkout .
For a full list of allergens and nutritional information, visit the HelloFresh website