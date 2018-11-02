3 delicious and colourful meals you can make in under 20 minutes

As the nights are drawing in it’s tempting to hunker down at home with a microwave ready meal post-work, but we’ve got an equally convenient idea that skirts a dash round the supermarket yet delivers on nourishing, satisfying meals that are genuinely quick to cook. Whether it’s a plate of juicy prawn pasta after the gym, a halloumi bowl that’s perfect for a busy meat-free Monday or a fibre-rich Middle Eastern lentil dish that will look great on the ‘gram yet took less than half an hour to create, the HelloFresh chefs are here for those days when you’re pressed for time but still want to eat a hearty meal. All of these recipes can be scaled up to cater for three or four people too depending on the HelloFresh box you require - simply set your preferences, how many recipes you'd like per week and order your box. All ingredients will be delivered straight to your door, ready measured with recipe cards and tips to speed you along your way. Here's three Rapid Box recipes to whet your appetite... Egyptian Inspired Lentils with Dukkah and Goat’s Cheese Toasts

This bowl full of goodness will nourish you from the inside out and takes just 20 minutes to rustle up. It’s packed with vegetables and protein-rich pulses and it’s delicately seasoned with warming cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cumin and chilli- the flavours in this dish are second to none. Serve with grilled goat’s cheese ciabatta and top with nutty dukkah for a fancy but easy final flourish. Cosy nights in never looked so delicious. Serves 2 Prep + cook: 20 minutes Ingredients 1 red onion 240g lentils 15g tsp ginger purée 0.75 tsp ground turmeric 1 pinch chilli flakes 1 tsp vegetable stock powder 1 loaf ciabatta 1 tbsp super dukkah spice mix 1 carrot 380g chickpeas 1 cinnamon stick 0.75 tsp ground cumin 30g tomato purée 100g kale 125g goats’ cheese 500ml water What you’ll need: frying pan, baking tray Method 1. Halve, peel and chop the onion into small pieces. Trim the carrot (no need to peel). Halve lengthways then slice into thin half moons. Drain and rinse the lentils and chickpeas together in a colander. Set aside. 2. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan or saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrot. Fry for around 2-3 minutes until softened and starting to colour. 3. Pop the ginger, cinnamon stick, turmeric, cumin, chilli flakes (add more if you like some heat!) and tomato purée into the pan. Stir well. Cook for 1 min before stirring in the lentils and the chickpeas. 4. Add the water to the pan. Bring to the boil. Add the stock powder and stir to dissolve. Add in the kale and cover the pan with a lid or foil. Cook for another 4-5 minutes until the kale is soft. 5. Slice the ciabatta in half lengthways - as if you were making a sandwich. Cut the goats’ cheese log to give you 4 slices per person. Lay the goats’ cheese slices over the cut side of the ciabatta. Pop on a lined baking tray and grill for around 3-5 minutes on the top shelf of the oven, until the cheese has softened and is starting to colour. 6. When the kale is ready, remove the cinnamon stick from the lentils. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve the lentils in bowls with the goats’ cheese toast on the side. Sprinkle the dukkah spice mix over the toast and lentils. Enjoy! Halloumi Super Bowl with Steamed Brown Rice and Quinoa

From box to table in just 10 minutes, this recipe is the perfect vegetarian solution to busy evenings (or lunchtimes!). Paired with fresh tomatoes, mint, nutritious brown rice and quinoa, this recipe is as healthy as it is delicious. Serves 2 Prep + cook: 10 minutes Ingredients 1 block of halloumi 1 bunch of mint 1 tbsp honey 40g rocket 200g cherry plum tomatoes 1 tbsp red wine vinegar 250g pouch of brown rice and quinoa mix (available at supermarkets and in your HelloFresh box) 20g walnuts 2 tbsp olive oil What you’ll need: Frying pan, bowl Method 1. Slice the halloumi into about 1cm thick slices. Halve the cherry plum tomatoes and pop them in a large salad bowl. Pick the mint leaves from their stalks and roughly chop, (discard the stalks). Add half the mint to the bowl with the tomatoes. 2. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. When hot, add the halloumi and fry for around 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally and until golden on both sides. 3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together the red wine vinegar, honey and olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. 4. Cook the brown rice and quinoa according to pack instructions. 5. Add the brown rice and quinoa, the rocket and half the walnuts to the bowl with the tomatoes and toss together. Drizzle over half the dressing and toss again. Season to taste with salt and pepper if needed. 6. Serve the warm salad in bowls topped with the pan-fried halloumi and a scattering of the remaining walnuts and mint. Finish with a drizzle of the remaining dressing. Tuck in! Creamy Prawn Spaghetti with Pancetta and Rocket