Radiance Cleanse launches exclusive pop-up at Avenue

12 August 2014
gtg-rise-shine-main

Public invited to pop in to the new pop-up for super cool cold pressed fruit and vegetable juices

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Great news, glossies. For the next three months, delicious cold-pressed juice company Radiance Cleanse will be present at Avenue restaurant in the form of their health-friendly pop-up. Alongside breakfast and brunch, juice fans will now be able to enjoy a cold-pressed juice from the luxury liquid giant, including refreshing Chloro Coco, natural Vital Green, hearty Deep Roots and the bespoke Rise and Shine. All juices are 100 per cent organic and available to eat in or take away and enjoy.

Established in 2009, Radiance Cleanse is a certified, fully organic and nationwide delivery service providing carefully crafted juice cleanse programmes with unpasteurised, raw and delicious juices. They believe going organic is the best way for a healthy body and a healthy environment, and are committed to getting the best out of their juices. Working with Avenue, they opened their exclusive pop-up on Friday 1st August and are in town for the next three months.

To spice things up a bit, and in addition to your daily dose of juicing goodness, Radiance is also offering a range of unique juice infused cocktails for the evenings. Created especially with Avenue by their skilled bar team, these will include Deep Roots Bloody Mary, which is Radiance juice mixed with Avenue’s house Bloody Mary mix and vodka, and Empire State of Mind, which mixes apple juice, elderflower cordial, fresh mint leaves and Radiance’s Chloro Coco water for a combination that’s a little bit naughty, but very nice.

As Avenue is the only restaurant stocking Radiance Cleanse in the UK, thier combination pop-up is an exciting opportunity for juice lovers to sample some of the best-quality fruit and vegetable drinks around. Complementing Avenue’s fresh, fun and delicious dishes, a Radiance juice is the perfect way to top off stylish summer dining this season.

Head down to  Avenue , St. James’s Street London, 020 7321 2111


You may also like

The video that will shock you into wearing SPF every day
10 inspirational quotes from top wellness experts
How to beat the post-summer blues
How to overcome low self-esteem


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
M&S creck neck button front cardigan £19.50
Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Angélique, £35
Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Mask, £43
Scamp and Dude Pink with Red Leopard Super Scarf, £40
Desmond & Dempsey Printed Pyjamas, £170

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Victoria Woodhall
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Victoria Woodhall
Health
I'm a runner and here's how I stay safe, seen and motivated on dark winter runs
Health
Dr Sophie Shotter: I'm a doctor and here are my 14 easy tips for a longer, healthier life
Menopause
How your diet can affect your menopause age and symptoms
Health
I run a successful fashion business while managing my ADHD. Here's how
Explore More