Radiance Cleanse launches exclusive pop-up at Avenue

Great news, glossies. For the next three months, delicious cold-pressed juice company Radiance Cleanse will be present at Avenue restaurant in the form of their health-friendly pop-up. Alongside breakfast and brunch, juice fans will now be able to enjoy a cold-pressed juice from the luxury liquid giant, including refreshing Chloro Coco, natural Vital Green, hearty Deep Roots and the bespoke Rise and Shine. All juices are 100 per cent organic and available to eat in or take away and enjoy.

Established in 2009, Radiance Cleanse is a certified, fully organic and nationwide delivery service providing carefully crafted juice cleanse programmes with unpasteurised, raw and delicious juices. They believe going organic is the best way for a healthy body and a healthy environment, and are committed to getting the best out of their juices. Working with Avenue, they opened their exclusive pop-up on Friday 1st August and are in town for the next three months.