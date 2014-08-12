Radiance Cleanse launches exclusive pop-up at Avenue

Public invited to pop in to the new pop-up for super cool cold pressed fruit and vegetable juices
Great news, glossies. For the next three months, delicious cold-pressed juice company Radiance Cleanse will be present at Avenue restaurant in the form of their health-friendly pop-up. Alongside breakfast and brunch, juice fans will now be able to enjoy a cold-pressed juice from the luxury liquid giant, including refreshing Chloro Coco, natural Vital Green, hearty Deep Roots and the bespoke Rise and Shine. All juices are 100 per cent organic and available to eat in or take away and enjoy.
Established in 2009, Radiance Cleanse is a certified, fully organic and nationwide delivery service providing carefully crafted juice cleanse programmes with unpasteurised, raw and delicious juices. They believe going organic is the best way for a healthy body and a healthy environment, and are committed to getting the best out of their juices. Working with Avenue, they opened their exclusive pop-up on Friday 1st August and are in town for the next three months.
To spice things up a bit, and in addition to your daily dose of juicing goodness, Radiance is also offering a range of unique juice infused cocktails for the evenings. Created especially with Avenue by their skilled bar team, these will include Deep Roots Bloody Mary, which is Radiance juice mixed with Avenue’s house Bloody Mary mix and vodka, and Empire State of Mind, which mixes apple juice, elderflower cordial, fresh mint leaves and Radiance’s Chloro Coco water for a combination that’s a little bit naughty, but very nice.
As Avenue is the only restaurant stocking Radiance Cleanse in the UK, thier combination pop-up is an exciting opportunity for juice lovers to sample some of the best-quality fruit and vegetable drinks around. Complementing Avenue’s fresh, fun and delicious dishes, a Radiance juice is the perfect way to top off stylish summer dining this season.
Head down to Avenue , St. James’s Street London, 020 7321 2111