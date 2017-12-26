Recipe: Raw Brussels Sprouts Salad

26 December 2017
brussel-sprouts-3
Looking for something to eat with turkey that isn’t leftover bread sauce and a soggy parsnip? Top chef Nina Parker has the answer...

This is what you eat when the turkey is over and you can’t face another slice of chocolate cake. It’s a crunchy, health-kick of a salad.

Serves 3

Ingredients

300g sprouts, thinly sliced (red and green)
4 sticks of celery, thinly sliced
50g blanched almonds, lightly toasted
Handful of flat leaf parsley leaves
2 red chicory, roughly chopped
60g pomegranate seeds

For the Dressing

1/2 garlic clove, grated
5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/2 honey
1/2 lemon juice

Method

In a small bowl add and mix together all of the ingredients for the dressing. Taste to double check the seasoning. In a large serving bowl add all of the ingredients for the salad together and mix in the dressing. Serve straight away!

Find more festive recipes including more from Nina in our  free downloadable Healthier Christmas Recipe Guide here.  For more delicious recipes and to download Nina's books go to  Ninafood.com.


