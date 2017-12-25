Recipe: 3 tonics and teas to see you through the festive season

People have been brewing tonics, teas, fermented drinks and tisanes for thousands of years as a way to stay healthy, energised and balanced. Now food writer Rachel de Thample has given a modern spin to some of these ancient drinks and remedies with the help of a nutritional therapist in her newest book Tonics & Teas: Traditional and Modern Remedies That Make You Feel Amazing £9.99. If you love a juice shot, a kefir or want to try Afghan Pink Chai or have a crack at making your own kombucha , Rachel takes you step-by-step. Rachel has worked in the kitchens of Marco Pierre White and Heston Blumenthal and has authored many food books including Less Meat, More Veg and Five, and has served as Head of Food for the pioneering organic box scheme Abel & Cole. We've chosen three brews for the festive season - a warming mulled party drink, a cherry vanilla shrub that's an easy introduction to fermenting (great for gut health ) and makes a great mocktail mixer, plus a bedtime tea to soothe your stomach and your mind. MORROCAN MULL

"This beautiful, aromatic drink is brimming with antioxidants, heart-healthy pomegranate and warming spices and is a brilliant alternative to mulled wine during the festive period," says Rachel. "Every time I offer guests a choice between this and mulled red wine, they’re always swayed toward this version." Makes 4 x 250ml servings Ingredients 1 litre pomegranate juice 1 tablespoon rose petals or 2 teaspoons rose water 8 cardamom pods, crushed 2 star anise 2 cinnamon sticks 12 cloves 2 clementines Method 1. Put all the ingredients into a large saucepan and simmer for 15 minutes. 2. Strain into heatproof glasses. 3. For a richer flavour, steep the mixture in the fridge overnight and then warm before serving. CHERRY VANILLA SHRUB

"I make all kinds of shrubs, also known as ‘drinking vinegars' , both as a refreshing healthy drink and to capture seasonal moments, especially in the summer, when juicy, sun-kissed fruits are in abundance. "The best and easiest way to make these is without following a recipe. Just pile your fruit into a sterilised jar, cover with vinegar and sweeten to taste with honey or maple syrup. You can add spices or herbs, too, if you like. This version uses the classic combination of cherries and vanilla. To drink, simply strain the fruit out (you can eat it – try it in salads) and pour into a tumbler with ice. "Top up with sparkling or a good-quality tonic water. You can also add a shrub shot to a smoothie or use it to make virgin cocktails." Makes 500ml Ingredients 300g fresh cherries, pitted 500ml raw cider vinegar 2–3 tablespoons raw honey or maple syrup ½ vanilla pod Method 1. Put the pitted cherries into a sealed bottle, top up with the cider vinegar and sweeten with honey or maple syrup to taste. 2. Add the vanilla. Secure the lid and let it mature at room temperature for at least 1 week, or for up to 6 months in the fridge – the vinegar will preserve the fruit. 3. Strain into glasses over ice and top up with sparkling mineral water – you want roughly 1 part shrub to 2 parts water. 4. Spoon a few cherries into the glasses, too, or use them in salads or other dishes such as tagines. COSY BEDTIME TEA