Recipe: Berry, Seed, and Nut Granola

This heavenly granola is loaded with all the essentials for healthy skin – restorative fatty acids to keep fine lines at bay, antioxidant-packed berries, and vital minerals.

Makes 16 servings

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10–15 mins, plus cooling

Nutritional information per serving: Kcals 230, Fat 13g, Saturated fat, 1.5g Carbohydrates, 20g Sugar, 7g Salt trace, Fibre 4.5g, Protein 6g, Cholesterol 0mg

Ingredients

150ml (5fl oz) honey (ideally raw or organic)

3 tsp lucuma powder

1 tsp ground turmeric

3 tsp baobab powder

300g (10oz) rolled oats

50g (13⁄4oz) sunflower seeds

50g (13⁄4oz) pumpkin seeds

50g (13⁄4oz) walnuts

50g (13⁄4oz) hazelnuts

50g (13⁄4oz) chia seeds

50g (13⁄4oz) flaxseeds

50g (13⁄4oz) macadamia nuts

100g (31⁄2oz) combined goji, mulberries, and chopped ,goldenberries

3 tbsp hemp seeds (shelled)

5 tsp bee pollen

natural live yogurt raspberries (optional), and green tea (optional) to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150°C (300°F/Gas 2). Gently heat the honey until it is a runnier consistency. Combine the honey, lucuma, turmeric, and baobab in a bowl then transfer the mixture to a larger mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients, except for the bee pollen and hemp seeds, and stir thoroughly.

2. Spread the granola mix evenly on a large baking tray. Bake in the oven for 10–15 minutes, until golden brown, turning the mixture halfway through.

3. Remove the granola from the oven and sprinkle over the hemp seeds and bee pollen.

4. Leave the granola to cool then transfer to an airtight jar. Serve with natural live yogurt and, if you like, a few raspberries. The granola will keep for up to 3 weeks.

This recipe was taken from Neal’s Yard Remedies Eat Beautiful by Susan Curtis, Tipper Lewis and Fiona Waring, published by DK, 1 March 2017. £16.99. DK.com