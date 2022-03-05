Recipe: Bosh! Veggie Giant Sausage Roll

Henry and Ian, owners of BOSH! - the largest plant-based recipe channel on Facebook - have shared with us their recipe for a Giant Veggie Sausage Roll, incorporating a whole host of Christmas dinner leftovers and kitchen staples, meaning you can use the festive period to mix it up and try a british classic with a vegan twist...

GIANT VEGGIE CHRISTMAS SAUSAGE ROLL





INGREDIENTS

3 Parsnips

Olive Oil (to grease)

100g Hazelnuts

1 Red Onion

150g Chestnut Mushrooms

400g Butter Beans

400g Cannellini Beans

100ml Vegetable Stock

2 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

2 cloves Garlic (grated)

2 tbsp Nutritional Yeast

2 tbsp Chickpea Flour

1 tsp Thyme (leaves)

1/2 tsp Fennel Seeds (crushed)

1/2 tsp Ground Ginger

1/4 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/8 tsp Ground Cloves

¼ tsp fresh black pepper

100g pre cooked Chestnuts (roughly chopped )

200g Brown Breadcrumbs

2 sheets Pre-rolled Puff Pastry

2 tbsp Water (to seal)

2 tbsp Olive Oil (to brush)

METHOD

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.



2. Peel and quarter the parsnips, put them in a pan, completely cover them in cold water, add 2 teaspoons of salt and put them on the stove. Bring the water to the boil, when the water hits a good rolling boil, cook the parsnips for 7 minutes. Drain the water, mash the parsnips and let them cool down.



3. Put the Hazelnuts on a baking tray, put the tray in the oven and bake the hazelnuts for 10 minutes. Take the hazelnuts out of the oven, let them cool down to room temperature and then roughly chop them into small pieces.

4. Peel the red onion and dice it up into small pieces and then roughly cut up the mushrooms into ½ cm pieces. Pour 2 tbsp of olive oil into a frying pan, warm it up and slowly sauté the onion until it’s soft and translucent. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook them for 5-7 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms and the onions to a large mixing bowl.



5. Drain the beans and pour them into a food processor. Now add the vegetable stock, maple syrup, oil, soy sauce, nutritional yeast and spices and pulse it all together until smooth. Add the mushrooms and onions to the food processor and pulse them into the mixture (pulsing in stages will ensure you get a well blended mixture).



6. Add the mashed parsnips, roast hazelnuts and chestnuts to the food processor and blend everything together into a paste. Pour the contents of the food processor into the mixing bowl, add the breadcrumbs and fold everything together with a spatula. Taste the mixture and season accordingly (there will be a slight, earthy flavour that you may think is odd - don’t worry, that’s the gram flour, it will come good when the mixture is baked).

7. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper and carefully lay the sheet of puff pastry on top. Use a wooden spoon to transfer the mixture on to the pastry. It’s important you create a 2.5 inch high “sausage” (roughly ⅓ of the width of the puff pastry sheet) down the right side of the pastry, leaving 1.5 inches of exposed pastry. You will be left with a decent amount of mixture - don’t worry, that’s for you to use for bubble and squeak on Boxing Day!



8. Use your hands to smooth and shape the mixture into a dome shape. Brush around the edges of the whole sheet of pastry with water - this is your glue. Carefully lift up the side of the pastry that has no filling on top of it and fold the pastry over the top of the “sausage” filling. It’s important that you fold the pastry tightly so that you have enough of a lip to stick the edges together. Press the edges of the pastry down with your fingers firmly, this will ensure the pastry doesn’t pop open when your sausage roll is in the open.

9. Score decorative lines across the top of the sausage roll (making sure two or three of the lines pierce the pastry entirely - this will let excess steam release from your Sausage Roll). Brush the sausage roll with olive oil (this will help the pastry turn a nice golden colour). Put the sausage roll in the oven, on the middle shelf and bake it for 35-40 minutes (check after 30 minutes, some ovens vary and your sausage roll might need to be removed if it’s looking ready).

