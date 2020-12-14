Recipe: Bosh! Portobello Mushroom Wellington Christmas Dinner

If you're looking for a tasty vegan Christmas dinner option BOSH! have got you covered. School friends Henry and Ian (who make up BOSH!) consider themselves to be 'food remixers' taking classic dishes and recreating them using nothing but plants. They create delicious recipes that are shared across the globe and ahead of Veganuary, we called upon them to share with us their delicious Vegan take on Christmas dinner. PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM WELLINGTON

INGREDIENTS MUSHROOMS 4 portobello mushrooms 4 cloves Garlic (minced) 1 tbsp Fresh Thyme (leaves) 1 tbsp Fresh Rosemary (finely chopped) Splash Olive oil Sprinkle Salt Sprinkle Pepper NUT ROAST Splash olive oil 1 large red onion (finely chopped) 1 tbsp fresh rosemary (finely chopped) Sprinkle Salt Sprinkle Pepper 1 cup white wine 1/2 tbsp brown sugar 2 cups chestnuts 2 cups pecans 2 slices seeded bread 1/2 cup vegetable stock WELLINGTON CASE 2 blocks short crust pastry (you will have some left over) 1/2 cup soy milk (for brushing and sticking)

METHOD 1. Put the portobello mushrooms in a baking tray and cover in a splash of olive oil. Sprinkle the rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper and garlic over the top of the mushrooms and bake at 200°C (392°F) for 15 minutes. Once they’re ready, set to one side to cool (this gives you the time you need to prepare the next stage of the dish). 2. Put the red onion in a pan with olive oil and fry until it’s translucent. Add the rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper and cook them together until they start sticking. Add a cup of white wine and cook the alcohol off. Add some brown sugar and mix it round so it caramelises, pour the mixture in a glass mixing bowl. 4. Put the chestnuts, pecans and bread in a food processor and whiz them all up into crumbs. Add the crumbly mixture into the glass bowl with the onions and pour in the vegetable stock (gradually!). 5. Stir the mixture round with a wooden spoon so it clumps up (it needs to feel like plasticine). Push 1cm thick layer of the mixture onto a sheet of shortcrust pastry (laid out on a baking tray). Mould the mixture with your hands into a large, thin, wide sausage shape. 7. Put the pre cooked portobello mushrooms on top of the “sausage”. Encase the mushrooms in the rest of the nutty mixture and smooth it out with your hands. 8. Carefully lay the second sheet of shortcrust pastry over the top of the nut roast mound. Push the pastry down with your fingers and cut off the edges of the pastry with a pizza cutter (or a very sharp knife) and remove the excess (use this to cut of shapes to decorate your wellington). 9. Seal the edges with a fork - take care here, make it look good! Decorate your wellington with shapes you cut out of the spare pastry and fork in air holes. Bake at 200℃ (392℉) for 40 minutes (be sure to CHECK after 30 minutes, if it looks ready, take it out of the oven!) 11. Use a bread knife to carve the wellington into slices and serve with all the trimmings. CLEMENTINE ROASTED CARROTS WITH BEETROOT AND TOASTED WALNUTS





INGREDIENTS 500g mixed Baby Beetroot 2 tbsp Olive Oil 2 tbsp water 1 tsp Sea Salt 1 tsp ground Black Pepper 1 big bunch Dutch Carrots 1 tsp Sea Salt 1 tsp ground Black Pepper Juice and zest of 2 Clementines 2 tsp olive oil 2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar 1 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses 1/2 bunch Thyme Bay Leaf 100g Walnuts METHOD 1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Wash and trim the leaves off your carrots and beetroot. Cut the carrots in half (longways). 2. Put the beets in a small roasting tin. Pour in the olive oil, water, salt and pepper. Turn the beetroot around in the tin with a spoon so they’re well covered in the seasoning and liquids. Cover the tin with tin foil (make sure there are no gaps around the side of your tin, this is important for the steaming process). Put the tin in the oven and roast the beetroot for 1 hour. 3. Put the carrots in a roasting tin. Squeeze the juice and grate the zest of the clementines over the carrots. Pour the balsamic vinegar, pomegranate molasses and olive oil over the carrots and then season them with salt and pepper. Stir the carrots round in the pan so they’re well covered with flavour. Add the thyme, bay leaf and a clementine (that’s been cut in half) to the pan. When the beetroot has been in the oven for 40 minutes, put the carrots in the oven and leave them there to roast for 20 minutes. 4. Whilst the beetroot and carrots are roasting, crush the walnuts slightly, put them on a baking tray, sprinkle with salt and pepper and put them in the oven for 10 minutes. 5. Take the beets out of the oven, transfer them to a plate and carefully peel the skin (be careful not to burn your fingers - use a knife and fork or a thick layer of kitchen towel to remove the skins). Use a sharp knife and a fork to cut the beetroot into wedges. 6. Remove the carrots from the oven and transfer them to a serving dish. Transfer the beetroot wedges and toasted walnuts to the roasting tin the carrots were cooked in and stir them round in the caramelised juices. Add the beetroot and walnuts to the same serving dish as the carrots, decorate with the roast clementine and serve immediately. SPICED CRANBERRY CAVOLO NERO

