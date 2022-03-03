Ceri Jones' refreshing dessert recipe: iced summer berries with vegan white chocolate sauce

22 July 2018
frozen-berries

Iced summer berries with dairy free vegan white chocolate sauce, flavoured with cardamom, vanilla and lemon zest is an indulgently simple way to end a meal

Don't miss out on dessert - try this dairy-free, vegan recipe idea from Natural Chef Ceri Jones as part of her summer energy reset meal plan  for Get The Gloss.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

120g vegan white chocolate

120mls coconut cream

¼ tsp vanilla powder or the seeds from 1 vanilla pod

pinch ground cardamom

zest from ½ lemon, and long strips of zest for garnish

320g frozen summer berries; raspberries, blackberries, red or blackcurrants are perfect. The tarter the better

handful of lemon balm or mint to serve

METHOD

1. Break up the white chocolate and place into a small heavy bottomed saucepan with the coconut cream. Heat over a low-medium heat until the chocolate has melted into the cream and stir.

2. Taste to check you are happy with the balance of chocolate to cream. Add the lemon zest, vanilla and cardamom and stir again. Keep warm on a low heat

3. Divide your frozen berries between the serving bowls, then pour over your warm chocolate sauce, add a sprig of green and the lemon zest strips and serve immediately.

Ceri Jones is a certified  Natural Chef , recipe writer and tutor


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More