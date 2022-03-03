Ceri Jones' refreshing dessert recipe: iced summer berries with vegan white chocolate sauce

Don't miss out on dessert - try this dairy-free, vegan recipe idea from Natural Chef Ceri Jones as part of her summer energy reset meal plan for Get The Gloss.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

120g vegan white chocolate

120mls coconut cream

¼ tsp vanilla powder or the seeds from 1 vanilla pod

pinch ground cardamom

zest from ½ lemon, and long strips of zest for garnish

320g frozen summer berries; raspberries, blackberries, red or blackcurrants are perfect. The tarter the better

handful of lemon balm or mint to serve

METHOD

1. Break up the white chocolate and place into a small heavy bottomed saucepan with the coconut cream. Heat over a low-medium heat until the chocolate has melted into the cream and stir.

2. Taste to check you are happy with the balance of chocolate to cream. Add the lemon zest, vanilla and cardamom and stir again. Keep warm on a low heat

3. Divide your frozen berries between the serving bowls, then pour over your warm chocolate sauce, add a sprig of green and the lemon zest strips and serve immediately.

Ceri Jones is a certified Natural Chef , recipe writer and tutor