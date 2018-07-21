A sweet and savoury salad recipe that's perfect for summer

21 July 2018
scallop-salad

A delicious energy-boosting salad recipe that offers a fresh take on strawberries

Pair sweet with savoury in Natural Chef Ceri Jones' delicious scallop salad recipe as part of her summer energy reset meal plan .

As Ceri says: "Strawberries don’t have to be part of a dessert – most berries work brilliantly in savoury dishes too. Since scallops are also sweet they pair well with bitter rocket and creamy avocado in this recipe for a summer salad."

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing

15g fresh basil

2 tablespoons lime juice (1-2 limes depending on juiciness)

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon sea salt

For the salad

50g rocket leaves

200g strawberries, stems removed and halved

half a cucumber, sliced into long ribbons using a peeler

1 avocado, cored, peeled and sliced into segments

1 Tablespoon ghee or clarified butter

4-6 scallops, removed from their shells, dark organs trimmed

extra lime juice, salt and black pepper to season scallops

METHOD

1. In a small food processor blend all the dressing ingredients together. Set aside.

2. Warm a frying pan over a medium heat and melt the ghee. Cook the scallops for 1-2 minutes on each side, until the surface is slightly caramelised. The scallops will remain slightly under-cooked in the middle, to prevent them from going tough. Drain the scallops on kitchen toweling, then season with a pinch of salt, pepper and a squeeze of lime juice.

3. Toss all the salad ingredients together with 1 tablespoon of the dressing till the rocket is lightly coated. Plate up and top the salad with the cooked scallops and a further 1-2 tablespoons of dressing.

Ceri Jones is a certified  Natural Chef , recipe writer and tutor


