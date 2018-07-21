A sweet and savoury salad recipe that's perfect for summer

Pair sweet with savoury in Natural Chef Ceri Jones' delicious scallop salad recipe as part of her summer energy reset meal plan .

As Ceri says: "Strawberries don’t have to be part of a dessert – most berries work brilliantly in savoury dishes too. Since scallops are also sweet they pair well with bitter rocket and creamy avocado in this recipe for a summer salad."

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing

15g fresh basil

2 tablespoons lime juice (1-2 limes depending on juiciness)

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon sea salt

For the salad

50g rocket leaves

200g strawberries, stems removed and halved

half a cucumber, sliced into long ribbons using a peeler

1 avocado, cored, peeled and sliced into segments

1 Tablespoon ghee or clarified butter

4-6 scallops, removed from their shells, dark organs trimmed

extra lime juice, salt and black pepper to season scallops

METHOD

1. In a small food processor blend all the dressing ingredients together. Set aside.

2. Warm a frying pan over a medium heat and melt the ghee. Cook the scallops for 1-2 minutes on each side, until the surface is slightly caramelised. The scallops will remain slightly under-cooked in the middle, to prevent them from going tough. Drain the scallops on kitchen toweling, then season with a pinch of salt, pepper and a squeeze of lime juice.

3. Toss all the salad ingredients together with 1 tablespoon of the dressing till the rocket is lightly coated. Plate up and top the salad with the cooked scallops and a further 1-2 tablespoons of dressing.

Ceri Jones is a certified Natural Chef , recipe writer and tutor