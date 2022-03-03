Recipe: Dairy-free apple, walnut and cinnamon hot cross buns

Is it possible to make healthy hot cross buns? Who better to ask than The Detox Kitchen and the nutritionist behind their Detox Kitchen Bible, Rob Hobson - here the health-savvy co-author shares his quick and easy recipe for low-gluten and dairy-free hot cross buns so you can enjoy a saintly seasonal treat this Easter that's a source of magnesium, selenium, B6, B12 and folate...

Makes 10

250 calories

10.3g fat, 3g sat fat, 35.2g carb, 9g sugar, 7.4g protein, 2.7g fibre

Ingredients

Buns

250g wholemeal rye flour

200g gluten-free white flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

85g butter

2 x 7g sachets of easy-blend dried yeast

325ml almond milk, slightly warmed

4 medium eggs, beaten

3 tbsp honey

2 small apples, peeled and chopped

85g sultanas

30g walnuts, crushed

Cross glaze

100g gluten-free white flour

2 tbsp water

Method

1. Grease two large baking sheets and lightly dust with rye flour.

2. Add the flours, salt and spices to a large bowl and combine.

3. Add the butter and rub into the flour mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

4. Stir in the yeast the add the milk, eggs and honey then beat with a wooden spoon until the batter is smooth.

5. Stir in the apples, sultanas and walnuts until evenly dispersed.

6. Use a tablespoon and drop the mixture onto the baking sheets making sure each one is widely spaced. Use a knife dipped in water to shape each one into a round shape.

7. Cover each of the baking sheets with greased cling film and leave somewhere warm to rise for 40 minutes until doubled in size and small holes appear on the surface. Remove the cling film.

8. Preheat the oven to 200C.

9. In a small bowl combine 100g gluten-free flour with 2 tbsp of water to form a thick paste. Transfer to a piping bag and pipe crosses on the buns.

10. Place the baking sheets in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. They will not rise like a usual hot cross bun as they have been made using rye and gluten-free flours.

11. Once cooked transfer to a wire rack. In a small bowl, combine a little honey and water then brush lightly over each bun to create a glaze.