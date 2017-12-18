Deliciously Ella Recipe: Chilli & Ginger Pho

Ella Mills18 December 2017
deliciously-ella-pho-recipe

A quick and comforting recipe packed full of veggies to help you rejuvenate on the cold winter evenings ahead...

This is a simplified version of the classic pho recipe, which means you can have dinner on the table in twenty minutes rather than leaving it to simmer for hours! The broth base is flavoured with sesame, ginger, spring onions, chilli and lime and then filled with lots of veggies and buckwheat noodles before being topped with fresh coriander. A perfect cosy, comforting supper that will warm and rejuvenate you.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 portions of buckwheat noodles, or even courgette

25g dried shiitake mushrooms

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

generous thumb of root ginger, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 red chillies, finely sliced

2 spring onions, each chopped into 4

2 tablespoons brown miso paste

2 tablespoons tamari

100g baby corn

250g bok choi, thinly sliced

120g beansprouts

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

juice of 1 lime, plus lime wedges to serve

Method

1. Prepare the noodles, if using, according to the packet instructions, then place in a sieve and rinse with cold water. Put the dried shiitake in a bowl, pour over 500ml of boiling water and set aside for 20 minutes.

2. Heat the sesame oil in a wok, or large sauté pan, then add the ginger, garlic, chillies and spring onions, and cook for a minute or so, stirring to make sure the garlic doesn’t burn.

3. Splash in a little water and let it bubble for a couple of minutes, then add the miso and tamari and 500ml more boiling water. Let this broth bubble away until the mushrooms are ready, then add them too, with their soaking water (except the dregs, as they may contain grit). Return to a nice simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the corn and bok choi, and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the beansprouts and carrots.

5. Divide the noodles between 4 bowls, then spoon the broth on top. Sprinkle with chopped coriander and a squeeze of lime juice, then serve with lime wedges.

Recipe extracted from Deliciously Ella with Friends by Ella Mills, published on 26 Janury 2017 by Yellow Kite © Ella Mills 2017 -  Buy Online


