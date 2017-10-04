Recipe: Eve Kalinik's Miso Cod With Wasabi Broccoli

Miso has been a traditional part of Japanese cuisine for over a thousand years; it is made from fermented soy beans. Like all fermented foods it is an excellent source of beneficial bacteria for the gut. The sweet white version is made with fermented rice as well as soy beans and works particularly well with white fish. Look for Atlantic cod with the MSC logo, which means it is sourced sustainably. Coconut aminos is an excellent alternative to soy sauce and is naturally sweet and gluten free, and if you have an allergy to soy it’s an ideal replacement. If you want to make this a heartier meal, serve it with some soba (buckwheat) noodles.

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 medium head broccoli

2 tablespoons sweet white miso paste

2 tablespoons sake

1 tablespoon coconut aminos

2 Atlantic cod fillets, approx. 150–200g each

I tablespoon organic unsalted butter or ghee

1 garlic clove, peeled and cut into fine slices

¼ teaspoon wasabi powder

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4.

2. Line a baking tray with baking parchment.

3. Cut the broccoli into bite-size florets and place on the lined tray.

4. Mix the miso paste, sake and coconut aminos together in a small bowl.

5. Place each cod fillet on a piece of baking parchment and spread the miso mixture evenly over the fish.

6. Carefully wrap the paper around the fish to make a parcel and seal by folding over the ends so the miso mix doesn’t run out the sides.

7. Place the fish parcels on another baking tray and place both trays in the oven for 18 minutes.

8. Leave the cod to rest for a few minutes while you finish the broccoli.

9. In a shallow pan, heat the butter or ghee, add the garlic, broccoli and wasabi and stir-fry for 3 minutes.

10. Divide the broccoli between two plates and place the cod alongside.

11. Garnish with the sesame seeds and pour over the juices from the cod parcels.

12. Best enjoyed with chopsticks and a glass of sake on the side.

Recipe taken from Be Good to Your Gut by Eve Kalinik, published by Piatkus. Buy online here. Images © Nassima Rothaker.