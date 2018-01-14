Recipe: Gordon Ramsay's Grilled Salmon with Garlic Mushroom & Lentil Salad

Gordon Ramsay14 January 2018
salmon-and-lentil-salad
Photography by Jamie Orlando Smith, 2018

A hearty winter salad recipe taken from Gordon Ramsay's new health cookbook

"Winter salad may sound like a contradiction in terms, but this combination of lentils, mushrooms and rocket is just that. It’s a hearty, robust dish, perfect for autumnal and wintry days when regular salad ingredients are out of season. It’s delicious on its own but is particularly good with grilled wild salmon, which also adds extra protein, healthy fats and plenty of vitamins and minerals to your meal" says Gordon, of this dish taken from his latest book,  Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Fit Food.

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g puy lentils

1 bay leaf

2 thyme sprigs

800ml vegetable stock (or water)

1 tbsp olive oil

200g chestnut mushrooms, cut into eighths

200g large flat or Portobello mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

4 x 100g wild salmon fillets

100g rocket leaves

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

FOR THE DRESSING

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp runny honey

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp water

Method

1. Put the lentils into a large saucepan along with the bay leaf, thyme and stock (or water). Bring to the boil over a medium-high heat, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 15–20 minutes until tender.

2. In the meantime, heat a large heavy-based frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Once hot, add the mushrooms with a pinch of salt and cook in the pan for 6–8 minutes, stirring now and again, until soft and lightly caramelized on the edges.

3. Add the chopped garlic and continue to cook for 2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat.

4. Once the lentils are tender, drain well and discard the herbs. Put the lentils into a large mixing bowl and add the mushrooms. Mix together gently to avoid breaking up the lentils too much.

5. To make the dressing, put all the ingredients into a clean jam jar with a pinch of salt and pepper. Close the lid of the jar and shake until the dressing comes together and emulsifies.

6. Preheat the grill to high. Grill the salmon for 6–8 minutes to your liking.

7. Pour half the dressing over the warm lentils and toss gently to ensure everything is coated. Fold in the rocket, place the salmon on top and pour over the remaining dressing. Serve immediately.

HOW TO SAVE TIME: To shorten the prep time, use pre-cooked lentils in tins or pouches. For four people, you will need 2 x 400g tins or 2–3 pouches.

PER SERVING:

CALORIES: 480kcal
FAT: 20g
SAT FAT: 3g
CARBS: 29g
SUGARS: 5g
FIBRE: 9g
PROTEIN: 43g
SALT: 0.78g

Recipe extracted from  Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Fit Food by Gordon Ramsay , published by Hodder & Stoughton, out now, £25. Photographer to credit: Jamie Orlando Smith


