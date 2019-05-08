Liz Earle's how to make sauerkraut step-by-step

Liz Earle8 May 2019
liz-earle-recipe

It's a great source of fibre and friendly bacteria and makes a tasty jacket potato topping. All you need is a cabbage, some salt and a jar

Simply fermented veggies, sauerkraut is a bit like a tart coleslaw and is such a great way to get raw vegetables into our diet. Not only is the fibre good for bowel health but the fermentation means that all those good bugs will help support the growth of more. All you need is one tablespoon a day as a topping or side dish. It adds a sharpness to salads and goes really well with a hot buttered potato – yum!

11 calories (per 25g) V, GF, DF

Makes about ½ litre

Prep: 20 minutes, plus fermenting time (3-16 days)

Ingredients

1 white cabbage, or similar, about 650g, finely shredded

1 tbsp sea salt

Equipment: a 1½-litre sterilised sealable jar

Method

Step 1

Put the cabbage in a large glass or ceramic bowl, add the salt and massage it all together with your hands.

Step 2

Now pound the cabbage – a good thing to use for this is the pestle from a pestle and mortar or the round end of rolling pin.

Squash and pound it for about 5 -10 minutes until plenty of water is released.

Step 3

Spoon the cabbage, a little at a time, into the sterilised jar, squashing it down as you go, using the pestle or rolling pin and making sure it’s tightly packed.

MORE GLOSS: Boost your gut health on a budget 

Step 4

Make sure the cabbage is fully immersed under the water – it needs this to ferment properly.

Secure the lid and leave for 3 -16 days in the kitchen, or longer if you like a stronger flavour.

The process will be slower if you prefer it to ferment in your fridge.

To make Red Cabbage and Fennel Seed Sauerkraut (33 calories V, GF, DF) take 2kg red cabbage, finely shredded, 1 tbsp sea salt, 1 tsp fennel seeds or caraway seeds and make this the same as you would the white cabbage sauerkraut.

Taken from The Good Gut Guide by Liz Earle. Orion Spring RRP £25. To buy the book (currently £17) click  here  .


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More