Recipe: James Duigan's Fish Finger Sandwich

The idea behind James Duigan's latest release is to 'empower you not only to eat and look better, but also to feel and think better and 'switch on' your body's capacity to function at its highest level.' James aims to inspire you to become the best, happiest and fittest version of yourself possible, with a lean, strong and healthy body, and a zest for life. The book features 80 delicious recipes and a series of simple movement and meditative exercises to guide you gently towards balance in each of James' four fundamental 'pillars' of health - nutrition, movement, mindset and sleep.

Taken from the book, this recipe is the Bodyism take on a fish-finger sandwich for when you want some pure comfort food — your body will thank you for it.

FISH FINGER SANDWICH

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

280 g/10 oz/4 packed cups fresh spinach

4 slices organic sourdough bread

2 handfuls of sliced iceberg lettuce

sweet potato fries, to serve

lemon wedges, to serve

FOR THE TARTARE SAUCE

3 tbsp organic Greek yoghurt

½ tsp horseradish

1 heaped tbsp chopped fresh chives

salt and ground black pepper, to season

FOR THE SMASHED AVOCADO

1 avocado

juice of half a lemon

pinch of chilli flakes

salt and ground black pepper, to season

FOR THE FISH FINGERS

100 g/3½ oz/¾ cup buckwheat flour

100 g/3½ oz/¾ cup brown rice flour

100 g/3½ oz/1 cup ground almonds

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried parsley

1 lemon, zest only

salt and ground black pepper, to season

3 organic, free-range eggs

200 g/7 oz organic (or locally sourced), skinless haddock loin (or any other line-caught white fish)

2 tsp rapeseed oil or olive oil

METHOD

1. Heat the grill/broiler to medium temperature.

2. Mix the tartare sauce ingredients together and leave in the fridge while you make everything else.

3. Make the smashed avocado by mashing the avocado add adding the lemon juice, chilli flakes and salt and pepper. Mix well.

4. For the fish fingers, mix the buckwheat flour, rice flour, almonds, garlic powder, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well.

5. In a separate bowl, crack the eggs and whisk.

6. Slice the haddock into 4 chunky fingers.

7. Dip one piece of fish at a time into the egg and then the flour mix. To make them extra crunchy, repeat this step.

8. Put a frying pan/skillet over a medium heat and add a splash of oil. When the pan is hot, add the fingers (you might need to do this in batches) and fry for approximately 3 minutes each side, or until they are cooked through, golden and crispy. Remove to a double layer of paper towels to drain while you fry the next batch (add more oil if needed).

9. Grill/broil the bread while the fish is cooking.

10. Spread the smashed avocado on 2 slices of the toasted bread. Put a handful of iceberg lettuce on top of each, followed by two fish fingers. Finish each sandwich with the remaining toast, spread with the tartare sauce. Serve on a plate with sweet potato fries and lemon wedges.

Recipe taken from the book James Duigan’s Blueprint for Health, published by Pavilion Books, £14.99 paperback and in bookshops now. Buy online here.