Recipe: James Duigan's Moroccan Tagine

James Duigan9 November 2017
james-duigan-recipe

This hearty moroccan inspired vegetarian recipe from James Duigan is a perfect winter warmer.

This is another one-pot lifesaver. Serve it with salad and a big spoonful of quinoa. Cook a big batch and enjoy it throughout the week.

MOROCCAN TAGINE

Serves 4


INGREDIENTS

1 butternut/winter squash (approximately 1.25 kg/2¾ lb), peeled and chopped into bite-sized chunks

salt and ground black pepper

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 shallots, chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp fresh root ginger, grated

2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced

2 aubergines/eggplants, chopped

1 x 400-g/14-oz can chickpeas, drained

1 x 400-g/14-oz can chopped tomatoes

400 ml/14 fl oz/1⅔ cups vegetable stock

4 tbsp fresh coriander/cilantro, chopped (stalks included)

1 tbsp ras el hanout

1½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp Homemade Harissa or good-quality shop-bought

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

2. Place the squash on the tray and drizzle with coconut oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until cooked through.

3. Once the squash is nearly cooked, heat a large, lidded saucepan over a medium heat (or a tagine dish, if you are fancy) and add the rapeseed oil. Once hot, add the shallots, cinnamon, garlic and ginger. Leave to sauté for about 5 minutes.

4. Add the peppers, aubergines/eggplants and roasted squash and mix well. Then add the chickpeas, canned tomatoes, vegetable stock and the rest of the herbs and spices. Cover and leave to simmer for 20 minutes over a low heat. Season to taste.

Recipe taken from the book James Duigan’s Blueprint for Health, published by Pavilion Books, £14.99 paperback and in bookshops now.  Buy online here.


