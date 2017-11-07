Recipe: Jasmine Hemsley's Golden Milk

Gorgeously bright, rich and caffeine-free, Golden Milk is the ultimate Ayurvedic recipe and can help improve digestion and circulation. Versions of the drink, known as turmeric latte, have hit the hip cafes, meaning that non-coffee drinkers can enjoy something different from herbal tea!

Turmeric is a joy to drink when you mix it with a little sweetness and spices and it is a lovely way to start and end the day. I choose this if wake up early and want something small and warming. It is also calming for the mind and healing to the body, so helps me wind down — if I’ve had a huge lunch, been snacking or get home late then this becomes my dinner. If I get to bed late and suddenly become peckish, this is my go-to recipe.

It is more beneficial to cook turmeric with black pepper, and as dairy milk is simmered for a while to make it more digestible it’s the perfect time to get everything cooking together. The spices still need the simmering time even if you use almond milk, so add a little water to allow for evaporation.