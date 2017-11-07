Recipe: Jasmine Hemsley's Golden Milk

Jasmine Hemsley7 November 2017
golden-milk

Taken from her new solo publication, East by West, Jasmine Hemsley shares her rejuvenating breakfast drink recipe that can also be enjoyed at bedtime.

Gorgeously bright, rich and caffeine-free, Golden Milk is the ultimate Ayurvedic recipe and can help improve digestion and circulation. Versions of the drink, known as turmeric latte, have hit the hip cafes, meaning that non-coffee drinkers can enjoy something different from herbal tea!

Turmeric is a joy to drink when you mix it with a little sweetness and spices and it is a lovely way to start and end the day. I choose this if wake up early and want something small and warming. It is also calming for the mind and healing to the body, so helps me wind down — if I’ve had a huge lunch, been snacking or get home late then this becomes my dinner. If I get to bed late and suddenly become peckish, this is my go-to recipe.

It is more beneficial to cook turmeric with black pepper, and as dairy milk is simmered for a while to make it more digestible it’s the perfect time to get everything cooking together. The spices still need the simmering time even if you use almond milk, so add a little water to allow for evaporation.

GOLDEN MILK

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

175ml (3⁄4 cup) whole milk or 250ml (1 cup) almond milk

water, for simmering

3 cardamom pods, cracked

1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

2.5cm (1in) piece of fresh ginger, grated

(around 1⁄2 tsp), or 1 tsp ground ginger

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 tbsp jaggery

METHOD

1. Place the milk in a small pot or milk pan. If you are using dairy milk, add 120ml (1⁄2 cup) of water. If you are using almond milk, add 60ml (1⁄4 cup) of water.

2. Add the remaining ingredients, apart from the jaggery, and gently simmer for 10—15 minutes.

3. Add a splash more hot water if needed. Stir through the jaggery to taste, strain and serve.

Recipe taken from the book East by West by Jasmine Hemsley, published by Bluebird.  Buy online here.


