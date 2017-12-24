Recipe: Joe Wicks' Chicken & Leek Gnocchi Bake

"Gnocchi is becoming my new favourite carb source. I can’t work out if it’s a potato or a pasta but I don’t care because it tastes so good. The kids and adults will all enjoy this one" says Joe, of this dish which is taken from his book Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together £9.99.

It's in the post-workout section of the book - prep time is 15 minutes and cooking time is 45 minutes.

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g fresh gnocchi

100g kale, hard stalks removed

1 chicken stock cube

1⁄2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp butter

1 onion, diced

2 leeks, cut into 5mm rounds

500g skinless chicken breast, cut into 3cm chunks

200g mushrooms, brushed clean and roughly sliced

25g plain flour

1⁄2 tsp English mustard powder

25g parmesan, grated

1⁄2 bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

salt and pepper

3 tbsp fresh breadcrumbs

steamed vegetables, to serve – optional

Method

1. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and preheat your oven to 190oC (fan 170°C/gas mark 5).

2. When the water is boiling, drop in the gnocchi and cook for 2 minutes, then add the kale and cook for a further 2 minutes. Use a mug to scoop out 300ml of the cooking liquid. Add the chicken stock cube into the mug, stir, and set aside. Drain the gnocchi and kale.

3. While the gnocchi is cooking, melt the coconut oil and butter in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. When hot, add the chopped onion and leeks and fry for about 3 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften. Crank up the heat to maximum and add both the chicken and mushrooms to the pan. Stir-fry for a few minutes or until the meat takes on a little colour.

4. Reduce the heat to just below medium and stir in the flour. Stir-fry for 1 minute, then gradually start adding the stock. Stir in a quarter of the liquid at a time to avoid lumps.

5. When all of the liquid has been added, bring to the boil, then take the pan off the heat and stir in the mustard powder, parmesan and chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Tip the drained gnocchi and kale into the pan and gently stir everything together. Tip the mixture into a baking dish, sprinkle the breadcrumbs all over the top and then slide it into the oven. Bake for 20 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are golden.

7. Remove the dish from the oven and serve on its own or with a big bowl of steamed vegetables.

Cooking for Family & Friends by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird. Image credits: Maja Smend. Buy online here.