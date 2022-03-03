Joe Wicks' Lamb Tikka Flatbreads recipe

"This is a recipe that I think everyone will love. It’s got it all going on. Invite some friends over and cook it for them, too!" says Joe Wicks (aka The Body Coach ), of this dish which is taken from his book The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes with Workouts.

Here's how to make the Indian-inspired dish...

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 tbsp tikka curry paste

juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp grated ginger

250g lean lamb leg steaks (all visible fat removed)

salt and pepper

1 large naan bread or large Middle Eastern flatbread, warmed

1½ tbsp zero-fat Greek-style yoghurt, whisked with 1 tsp lemon juice (optional)

FOR THE HERB SALAD

¼ cucumber, de-seeded and cut into 1cm dice

1 plum tomato, cut into 1cm dice

¼ red onion, finely diced

3 tbsp mint, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

3 tbsp coriander, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

juice of ½ lemon

1 green chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped

Method

1. Place the tikka curry paste, lemon juice and ginger in a wide glass bowl.

2. Cut the lamb into small bite-sized cubes and toss them in the tikka paste mixture. Season.

3. Meanwhile, make the herb salad by mixing together all the ingredients in a bowl. Season and set aside.

4. Preheat the grill to medium-high.

5. Thread the marinated lamb onto one or two metal skewers and place them under the grill. Cook for 8–10 minutes, turning once halfway through, until cooked and lightly

charred at the edges.

6. Remove the lamb from the skewers with a fork and scatter onto the warmed naan or flatbread.

7. Spoon over the herb salad and drizzle over the yoghurt mixture (if using). Sprinkle with the chopped mint and coriander before tucking in.