Joe Wicks' Lamb Tikka Flatbreads recipe

Joe Wicks2 August 2019
lamb-tikka-flat-breads

Not sure what to eat tonight? Try this tasty Indian-inspired lamb dish taken from Joe Wicks' book, The Fat Loss Plan

"This is a recipe that I think everyone will love. It’s got it all going on. Invite some friends over and cook it for them, too!" says Joe Wicks (aka The Body Coach ), of this dish which is taken from his book  The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes with Workouts.

Here's how to make the Indian-inspired dish...

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 tbsp tikka curry paste

juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp grated ginger

250g lean lamb leg steaks (all visible fat removed)

salt and pepper

1 large naan bread or large Middle Eastern flatbread, warmed

1½ tbsp zero-fat Greek-style yoghurt, whisked with 1 tsp lemon juice (optional)

FOR THE HERB SALAD

¼ cucumber, de-seeded and cut into 1cm dice

1 plum tomato, cut into 1cm dice

¼ red onion, finely diced

3 tbsp mint, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

3 tbsp coriander, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

juice of ½ lemon

1 green chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped

Method

1. Place the tikka curry paste, lemon juice and ginger in a wide glass bowl.

2. Cut the lamb into small bite-sized cubes and toss them in the tikka paste mixture. Season.

3. Meanwhile, make the herb salad by mixing together all the ingredients in a bowl. Season and set aside.

4. Preheat the grill to medium-high.

5. Thread the marinated lamb onto one or two metal skewers and place them under the grill. Cook for 8–10 minutes, turning once halfway through, until cooked and lightly
charred at the edges.

6. Remove the lamb from the skewers with a fork and scatter onto the warmed naan or flatbread.

7. Spoon over the herb salad and drizzle over the yoghurt mixture (if using). Sprinkle with the chopped mint and coriander before tucking in.

MORE GLOSS: Inside Joe Wicks' Book: The Fat Loss Plan

The Fat Loss Plan by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird.  Buy online here.


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More