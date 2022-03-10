Recipe: Joe Wicks' Pulled Pork with Fennel Salad

"I know this takes ages to make but truly melt-in-the-mouth pulled pork requires patience. You’ll be amazed at how good this tastes, so invite some friends over and give this a go" says Joe, of this dish which is taken from his book Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together £9.99.

It's in the reduced carb section of the book so this one's for you on rest day. Prep time is 10 minutes and cooking time is 4 hours 30 minutes.

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 and 1⁄2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

salt and pepper

1.75kg piece of rolled pork shoulder

2 red onions

4 sprigs of thyme

juice of 1⁄2 orange

2 bulbs of fennel, finely sliced

1 carrot, cut into matchsticks

1⁄4 red cabbage, finely sliced

2 and 1⁄2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp white wine vinegar

1⁄2 tsp caraway seeds

40g walnuts, roughly chopped

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 200°C (fan 180°C/gas mark 6).

2. Mix together the oil, paprika and cumin in a bowl along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the pork, then place it into a roasting tray. Slide it into your oven and roast for 20 minutes.

3. Remove the joint from the oven and reduce the temperature to 160°C (fan 140°C/gas mark 3). Roll out a large piece of tin foil and lay a piece of baking parchment on top of that. Roughly slice one of the red onions and place it in the middle of the paper. Drop the thyme sprigs on top. Using two forks, pick up the pork and place it on top of the onion and thyme, then move the whole lot back into the roasting tray.

4. Draw the sides of the parchment up around the pork, then squeeze over the orange juice. Seal the tin foil together and return the pork to the oven to cook for 4 hours.

5. When the pork has 20 minutes to go, prepare your fennel salad. Finely slice the second red onion and slide it into a large bowl with the other prepped vegetables. Add the mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, caraway seeds and walnuts, and stir until well combined. Set aside until you’re ready to eat.

When the pork is ready, remove it from the oven and leave it to sit for 10 minutes. Rip open the tin foil and transfer to a big serving dish. Use two forks to pull the pork apart, then serve with the salad and get stuck in.

Cooking for Family & Friends by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird. Image credits: Maja Smend. Buy online here.