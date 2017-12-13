Recipe: Joe Wicks' Sweet Potato Shakshuka

Joe Wicks13 December 2017
joe-wicks-sweet-potato-shakshuka-recipe-

What does Joe Wicks cook when his friends and family come round for dinner? This healthy sweet potato recipe is always a crowd-pleaser at Body Coach towers

"This makes a really great meal or breakfast for any day of the week. I use sweet potato and ham in this recipe and they taste incredible," says Joe, of this dish which is taken from his book Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together £9.99.

It's in the post-workout section of the book so if you're refuelling after exercise, this one's for you. Prep time is 10 minutes and cooking time is 20 minutes. Just enough to fit in a quick  Joe Wicks HIIT  session then!

MORE GLOSS: Joe Wicks's weekly food diary 

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks

1⁄2 tbsp coconut oil 4 red onions, sliced

1 tsp chilli flakes – more if you like it hot

10 sage leaves, finely sliced

200g kale, stalks removed

275g thick-cut deli ham, cut into 1cm strips

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

4 eggs

large bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

Method

1. Place the sweet potato chunks into a bowl along with a splash of water. Cover with cling film, zap in the microwave for 4 minutes and then leave until ready to use.

2. While the sweet potatoes are spinning, melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium to high heat.

3. When it is hot, add the sliced onions and cook for 3 minutes until starting to soften.

4. Sprinkle in the chilli flakes and sliced sage leaves and continue to stir-fry for 2 minutes.

5. Unwrap the sweet potatoes, drain off the excess water and then chuck them into the pan.

6. Pile in the kale and keep stirring until it wilts – this will take about 5 minutes.

7. Stir in the ham strips, then pour in the chopped tomatoes along with half a tin of water. Bring to the boil.

8. One at a time, make a small indent in the mixture with a wooden spoon and crack an egg into each one.

9. Place a lid on top and cook for 7 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

10. Sprinkle with the chopped parsley and serve.

Cooking for Family & Friends by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird. Image credits: Maja Smend.  Buy online here.


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More