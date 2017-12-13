Recipe: Joe Wicks' Sweet Potato Shakshuka

"This makes a really great meal or breakfast for any day of the week. I use sweet potato and ham in this recipe and they taste incredible," says Joe, of this dish which is taken from his book Cooking for Family and Friends: 100 Lean Recipes to Enjoy Together £9.99.

It's in the post-workout section of the book so if you're refuelling after exercise, this one's for you. Prep time is 10 minutes and cooking time is 20 minutes. Just enough to fit in a quick Joe Wicks HIIT session then!

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks

1⁄2 tbsp coconut oil 4 red onions, sliced

1 tsp chilli flakes – more if you like it hot

10 sage leaves, finely sliced

200g kale, stalks removed

275g thick-cut deli ham, cut into 1cm strips

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

4 eggs

large bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

Method

1. Place the sweet potato chunks into a bowl along with a splash of water. Cover with cling film, zap in the microwave for 4 minutes and then leave until ready to use.

2. While the sweet potatoes are spinning, melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium to high heat.

3. When it is hot, add the sliced onions and cook for 3 minutes until starting to soften.

4. Sprinkle in the chilli flakes and sliced sage leaves and continue to stir-fry for 2 minutes.

5. Unwrap the sweet potatoes, drain off the excess water and then chuck them into the pan.

6. Pile in the kale and keep stirring until it wilts – this will take about 5 minutes.

7. Stir in the ham strips, then pour in the chopped tomatoes along with half a tin of water. Bring to the boil.

8. One at a time, make a small indent in the mixture with a wooden spoon and crack an egg into each one.

9. Place a lid on top and cook for 7 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

10. Sprinkle with the chopped parsley and serve.