Recipe: Joe Wicks' Veggie Mixed Bean Chilli with Guacamole

"This a great recipe for those days when you don’t fancy eating meat and want a veggie option," says Joe, of this dish taken from his recipe book, The Fat Loss Plan: 100 Quick And Easy Recipes With Workouts .

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ small red onion, finely diced

½ yellow pepper, de-seeded and finely diced

½ courgette, finely diced

3 tsp Cajun spice mix

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

½ x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp tomato puree

75ml vegetable stock

1 x 400g tin of mixed pulses and beans in water, drained

salt and pepper

1 tbsp soured cream

FOR THE GUACAMOLE

1 avocado, de-stoned and cut into 1cm dice

1 shallot, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 ripe plum tomato, finely chopped

juice of 1 large lime

A small handful of chopped coriander (leaves and stalks), plus extra for garnish

Method

1. Melt the oil in a wide non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion, pepper, courgette, Cajun spice mix, cumin and cinnamon and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes.

2. Add the tomatoes, puree, stock and the tin of mixed pulses and beans and bring to the boil. Cook over a medium to high heat for 6–8 minutes, or until thickened. Season well and remove from the heat.

3. Meanwhile, make the guacamole by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl. Season well.

4. Spoon the chilli into a wide bowl and top with the soured cream. Serve with the guacamole, topped with extra coriander.