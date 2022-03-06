Recipe: Joe Wicks' Veggie Mixed Bean Chilli with Guacamole

"This a great recipe for those days when you don’t fancy eating meat and want a veggie option," says Joe, of this dish taken from his recipe book, The Fat Loss Plan: 100 Quick And Easy Recipes With Workouts .
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
½ small red onion, finely diced
½ yellow pepper, de-seeded and finely diced
½ courgette, finely diced
3 tsp Cajun spice mix
½ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
½ x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
4 tbsp tomato puree
75ml vegetable stock
1 x 400g tin of mixed pulses and beans in water, drained
salt and pepper
1 tbsp soured cream
FOR THE GUACAMOLE
1 avocado, de-stoned and cut into 1cm dice
1 shallot, finely diced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 ripe plum tomato, finely chopped
juice of 1 large lime
A small handful of chopped coriander (leaves and stalks), plus extra for garnish
Method
1. Melt the oil in a wide non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion, pepper, courgette, Cajun spice mix, cumin and cinnamon and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes.
2. Add the tomatoes, puree, stock and the tin of mixed pulses and beans and bring to the boil. Cook over a medium to high heat for 6–8 minutes, or until thickened. Season well and remove from the heat.
3. Meanwhile, make the guacamole by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl. Season well.
4. Spoon the chilli into a wide bowl and top with the soured cream. Serve with the guacamole, topped with extra coriander.