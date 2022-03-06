Recipe: Joe Wicks' Veggie Mixed Bean Chilli with Guacamole

2 September 2021
veggie-chilli

A delicious meat-free chilli recipe from everyone's favourite PE teacher

"This a great recipe for those days when you don’t fancy eating meat and want a veggie option," says Joe, of this dish taken from his recipe book, The Fat Loss Plan: 100 Quick And Easy Recipes With Workouts .

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ small red onion, finely diced

½ yellow pepper, de-seeded and finely diced

½ courgette, finely diced

3 tsp Cajun spice mix

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

½ x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

4 tbsp tomato puree

75ml vegetable stock

1 x 400g tin of mixed pulses and beans in water, drained

salt and pepper

1 tbsp soured cream

FOR THE GUACAMOLE

1 avocado, de-stoned and cut into 1cm dice

1 shallot, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 ripe plum tomato, finely chopped

juice of 1 large lime

A small handful of chopped coriander (leaves and stalks), plus extra for garnish

Method

1. Melt the oil in a wide non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the onion, pepper, courgette, Cajun spice mix, cumin and cinnamon and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes.

2. Add the tomatoes, puree, stock and the tin of mixed pulses and beans and bring to the boil. Cook over a medium to high heat for 6–8 minutes, or until thickened. Season well and remove from the heat.

3. Meanwhile, make the guacamole by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl. Season well.

4. Spoon the chilli into a wide bowl and top with the soured cream. Serve with the guacamole, topped with extra coriander.

The Fat Loss Plan by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird.  Buy online here.


