Recipe: Liz Earle's No Bake Lemon and Ginger Cheesecake

27 December 2017
liz-earle-cheesecake-recipe

Want to spend less time in the kitchen? This lower fat sweet treat is quick to assemble

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen? Wellbeing entrepreneur Liz Earle is here to help with this tasty Lemon and Ginger Cheesecake that requires no baking, meaning more time to spend with your family and friends.

"Make this dessert at least two hours in advance to give it a chance to set," says Liz. This dish which is taken from her book  Liz Earle Wellbeing Yearbook Volume 2.

Serves 4

Ingredients

150g ginger snap biscuits

60g coconut oil or butter

60g toasted hazelnuts

250g low-fat cream cheese or mascarpone

250g low-fat fromage frais

1 lemon, juice and zest

2cm raw ginger, grated

3 tbsp honey

100g mixed berries (for the garnish)

Method

1. Place the ginger snap biscuits and hazelnuts in a plastic food bag and crush with a rolling pin until they turn into crumbs. Then heat the coconut oil or butter in a pan on medium heat and add in the crushed biscuits and nuts, mixing well.

2. Grease a 18cm loose-bottomed cake tin with coconut oil or butter and press the ginger and nut crumb base into the bottom. Place it in the fridge while you prepare the cheesecake filling.

3. Add the cream cheese and fromage frais, lemon juice and zest, grated ginger and honey into a large bowl. Mix it all together well with a hand whisk until the mixture starts to thicken. Add in more honey to sweeten if required. Take the chilled ginger base out of the fridge and scoop the lemon cheesecake mixture on top.

4. Place it back into the fridge and leave it to set for at least two hours. Just before serving, arrange the fresh berries on top.

Recipe taken from Liz Earle Wellbeing Yearbook Volume 2 - £25 available from  www.lizearlewellbeing.com

Find Liz Earle Wellbeing at  lizearlewellbeing.com  on  Instagram  and  Twitter


