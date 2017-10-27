Recipe: Liz Earle's Pancetta & Root Veggie Gratin

Today marks the release of the second volume in best-selling author Liz Earle's Wellbeing Yearbook series. The new release has a great mix of fresh springtime suppers, alfresco summer feasts, nourishing autumnal recipes, as well as all you need for a wonderful wellbeing winter.

This tasty Pancetta & Root Veggie Gratin is taken from the Winter section of the book and is sure to be a household hit. Liz says 'the smoky pancetta alongside the sweetness of the potato, carrot and swede hits all the right notes.'

PANCETTA & ROOT VEGGIE GRATIN

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

100g thin pancetta rashers, snipped into small pieces

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

200g peeled sweet potato, coarsely grated

2 carrots, peeled and coarsely grated

200g peeled swede, coarsely grated

1-2 tsp olive or rapeseed oil

1 large leek, sliced into rounds

150g courgette, coarsely grated

170g low-fat soft cheese

100g mature cheddar, grated

2 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

METHOD

1. Fry the pancetta until crispy in a large frying pan, then remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and blot dry on kitchen paper.

2. Add the onion and garlic to the pancetta fat and fry for five minutes until soft. Turn your grill on at this point if it takes a while to warm up.

3. Tip the grated sweet potato, carrot and swede into the onion and garlic mixture, and fry on a high heat for five minutes, stirring often. If it looks too dry, add 1-2 tsp of oil. Finally, add the sliced leek and grated courgette and fry on a medium-high heat for 15-20 minutes until cooked, stirring frequently.

4. Pour the vegetables into a shallow ovenproof gratin dish and stir in the soft cheese before seasoning well with salt and black pepper. Gently fold in the pancetta.

5. Smooth flat, sprinkle with grated cheddar and place under the hot grill for 5-10 minutes or until beautifully golden.

6. Scatter with chopped parsley and serve with a bitter salad of chicory or radicchio.

Recipe taken from Liz Earle Wellbeing Yearbook Volume 2 (available to buy at www.lizearlewellbeing.com )

