Liz Earle's turmeric coconut latte is the perfect winter boost

Probably the quickest way to get turmeric into your diet is by drinking it. Golden Milk has long been an Ayurvedic favourite, combining turmeric, ginger, cardamom and cinnamon and is a ritual in itself. But if you're pushed for time, this simplified version is super quick to brew up and packed with anti-inflammatory benefits. "The black pepper increases the bioavailability of the turmeric’s curcumin, allowing our bodies to utilise its anti-inflammatory properties," explains its creator Liz Earle. For a quick refresher on the health benefits of this super spice, here are the reasons why our GTG nutrition experts rate turmeric . Meanwhile, the speediest turmeric latte on the planet awaits.

Ingredients 500ml coconut rice milk 2 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp honey (to taste) Cracked black pepper 1 tsp coconut oil Method 1. Place the milk and turmeric in a saucepan and gently heat, whisking as you go until the turmeric dissolves. 2. When it reaches your preferred temperature, add in honey and black pepper to taste, then stir in the coconut oil. 3. If you prefer your latte extra frothy, use a hand-held milk frother or place the warm drink in a blender and blitz for a few minutes. 4. Serve with a sprinkle of turmeric and some black pepper. NOTE: For a little extra spice, add some chilli flakes or stir in some freshly grated ginger.