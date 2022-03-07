Lizzie King's summer quinoa and kale recipe

Looking for quinoa recipe ideas that even fussy eaters will enjoy? Lizzie King , the nutritional health coach and founder of Lizzie Loves Healthy shares this failsafe recipe from her cookbook - and in her own words, here's why it's so popular with her readers:

"This was one of the first dishes I devised especially for the weekly meals I delivered across London. Time and again I would hear from incredulous mothers that they couldn’t believe their little ones had eaten quinoa, and this is the first time I've shared the magic recipe! Here, it is a great fluffy vehicle for lots of deliciously sweet Mediterranean vegetables that are at their best during the summer months. I often have this as a salad alongside some chicken or green leaves for a casual dinner or summery lunch or on a jacket potato in the winter."

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g quinoa, rinsed well

2 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 courgette, diced

handful of kale, finely sliced

2 tbsp tomato purée

10 basil leaves, to garnish

salt and pepper

Method

1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the quinoa for 10–15 minutes (or according to the packet instructions), until tender but not stodgy.

2. Drain well and leave to sit in a sieve over the saucepan covered with a clean tea towel while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

3. Heat the olive oil in a large pan, add the onions and fry gently for a few minutes.

4. Add the garlic, pepper and courgettes and cook, stirring, for 15 minutes, until very soft.

5. Stir through the kale and cook until just wilted.

6. Next, add the tomato purée and a splash of boiling water, then mix to combine.

7. Tip the drained quinoa into the pan, season with salt and pepper and serve with a few shredded basil leaves to garnish.

Recipe by Lizzie King, author of Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food, available on Amazon