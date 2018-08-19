The healthy cheesecake recipe you can make in just ten minutes

What to do when you need a healthy dessert, fast? Nutritional health coach and cookbook author Lizzie King has just the dish...

"A no-bake, no-junk cheesecake that takes ten minutes to assemble. It lives in the freezer too, so you can eat it during the week, or you can make lots of mini-cheesecakes that look really pretty for a party. You won’t miss the cream or digestives from the bog-standard version, because this is lighter and tastier. It builds bones and adds collagen with a hit of calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc and folate. The citrus bonanza helps digestion, blood clotting and fights bacteria."

Ingredients

FOR THE BASE

1 cup almonds

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

½ cup mixture of milled flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds

pinch Himalayan sea salt

zest of half a lemon

zest of half a lime

1 cup pitted dates, roughly chopped

1 tbsp almond butter

FOR THE TOPPING

1.5 cups (210g) cashews soaked in water for at least 1 hour or overnight

¼ cup (50g) coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla paste

¼ cup maple syrup

zest of 1 lime and juice of 2

zest of 1 lemon and juice of 2

2 cups (250g) fresh raspberries

Method

1. Place the almonds, seeds, salt and lemon and lime zests in the food processor and blitz to a crumb-like texture.

2. Add the dates and continue to blitz until they are broken down; add the almond butter and combine.

3. Tip the mixture into a 23cm cake tin and use the back of a spoon to press it into an even layer, working the mixture a little up to the sides, too.

4. Cover with cling film and freeze to keep cold while you make the topping.

5. Drain the cashews and put them in the food processor with the coconut oil, vanilla paste, maple syrup and citrus zests and juices.

6. Blitz to form a smooth purée, adding a tablespoon or two of water if needed. Taste at this stage, and add more maple syrup if you like.

7. Fold in half of the fresh raspberries. Pour the mixture into the tin on top of the base and spread to a smooth finish.

8. Return to freezer for at least 1 hour to firm up.

9. Take the cheesecake out of the freezer about 10 minutes before serving, to allow it to come to room temperature. Decorate with the remaining raspberries.

Recipe by Lizzie King, author of ‘Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food’, £13.60 .