Lizzie Loves Healthy: Roasted Asparagus & Prosciutto Frittata brunch recipe

Nutritional health coach and author Lizzie King has inspired families around the country with her child-friendly healthy cookbook, Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food. Here's her frittata recipe that's full of flavour and good for your gut...

"The perfect brunch to make ahead and have ready to slice up at the table. It’s a lovely combination of textures and flavours, with green goodness as well. Asparagus is not around in the UK for long, but when it is, make this on repeat, as the taste is unbeatable. Asparagus is a great gut-health food, thanks to the prebiotic inulin. It gives a good energy boost from aspartic acid and an anti-inflammatory called rutin. Asparagus goes so perfectly with creamy fresh eggs that are rich in fats and vitamin D."

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large bunch asparagus

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

6 eggs

5 slices prosciutto, torn into strips

4 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

flat-leaf parsley, chopped

salt and pepper

TO SERVE

pea shoots or green leaves

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas mark 7.

2. Line a baking tray with baking parchment. Snap the ends off the asparagus (they break where they’re meant to), and toss the tips with 1 tbsp of the olive oil in a bowl.

3. Transfer to the lined baking tray and roast in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

4. Heat the remaining olive oil in ovenproof frying pan.

5. Add the onion and sweat gently for 5–10 minutes until translucent but not browned. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

6. Arrange the roasted asparagus in the pan on top of the onions. Pour the eggs on top and cook over low heat for a couple of minutes.

7. Next, lay the prosciutto slices on top, and add the Parmesan, if using.

8. Transfer to the oven and cook for 5 minutes, until the frittata looks firm but still glossy; it will continue to cook after you take it out of the oven. I like it with a bit of give, but if you want a very firm frittata cook it for a little longer.

9. Serve immediately, sprinkled with chopped parsley.

10. Serve the pea shoots as a green salad, with the sunflower seeds, on the side. Alternatively, slice up and chill in the fridge for a cold lunchbox option.

Recipe by Lizzie King, author of ‘Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food’, £13.60 .