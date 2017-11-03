Recipe: Louise Parker's Salmon & Artichoke Tray Bake

Fresh artichokes are one of my favourite foods and I loved eating my dad’s home-grown ones with him as a child. I think partly because they allowed so much time sitting on his lap, peeling away the leaves and learning to carve out the heart like a surgeon. As lovely as they are when fresh, they’re a faff, so I cheat and use ready-prepared hearts in olive oil, which work brilliantly in this tray bake.

SALMON & ARTICHOKE TRAY BAKE

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE TRAY BAKE

a little olive oil

400g (14oz) jarred artichoke hearts in oil (drained weight)

400g (14oz) asparagus spears

4 x 150g (5.oz) salmon fillets

100ml (scant 0.5 cup) dry white wine

sea salt and black pepper

1 lemon or orange, plus lemon or orange wedges, to serve

handful of dill, chopped

FOR THE TOPPING

2 tablespoons flaked almonds

1 tablespoon pesto

half teaspoon finely grated unwaxed lemon zest

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C /425°F/Gas Mark 7.

2. Lightly oil a baking tray and make a layer of the artichoke hearts and asparagus.

3. Place the salmon, skin side down, on top and pour in the white wine.

4. To make the crunchy topping, chop the almonds and mix with the pesto and lemon zest.

5. Spread a layer of the mixture on top of each salmon fillet and bake for 15 minutes, or until cooked through.

6. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

7. To finish, squeeze the juice from the lemon or orange over the tray, sprinkle with the dill, then serve with lemon or orange wedges and extra green veg, if you fancy it.

Recipe taken from The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life: The Cookbook by Louise Parker. Published by Mitchell Beazley, £20.00 (www.octopusbooks.co.uk)