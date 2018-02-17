Recipe: Margie Broadhead's Grilled Chilli Pineapple with Coconut Ice Cream

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 large pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into fingers, rings or wedges

2 tbsp honey

1 x lime juice

100g soft brown sugar

100g water (or you could use rum)

small handful of mint leaves, chopped

handful of pomegranate seeds

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Coconut ice cream:

1 can full fat coconut milk

1/4 cup agave, or honey or caster sugar

1/4 cup rum (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

For the coconut ice cream

1. Simply pop all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Leave to chill in the freezer overnight or for at least 6 hours.

3. Ideally take it out of the freezer every 30 minutes for the first few hours and give it a little whisk. This will help to reduce ice crystals.

4. Alternatively, if you have an ice cream maker simply follow the manufacturers instructions.

5. Just make sure you remove from the freezer about 20 minutes before you want to serve it. Otherwise you will need an ice pick and a hammer.

For the pineapple:

1. In a small bowl, combine the honey and lime juice. Brush this glaze like mixture onto the pineapple chunks.

2. Cook on the BBQ or a griddle pan works just as well. Grill for about 3 minutes each side, turning them so that each side gets the lovely griddle marks and the charred flavour.

3. To make the syrup heat the soft brown sugar with the rum (or water) and the red chilli. Gently bubble away until sticky and delicious. Add the fresh mint right at the end after you've turned the heat off.

4. Serve the hot pineapple chunks with a drizzle of chilli syrup and a scoop of coconut ice cream. Add a scattering of pomegranate seeds. Dreamy.