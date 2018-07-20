Ceri Jones' riff on Turkish eggs: Pea purée, poached eggs, chilli butter & pea shoots

Looking for a hearty breakfast recipe? Spruce up your usual poached eggs with this delicious recipe from Natural Chef Ceri Jones as part of her summer energy reset meal plan for Get The Gloss.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

For the pea purée

1 banana shallot, minced

1 sticks of celery, small dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

250g frozen peas

100mls almond or cows milk (I simply prefer the taste of almond)

Sea salt and black pepper

Olive oil

For the chilli butter

25g butter

½ tsp chilli flakes

pinch saffron (optional)

For the poached eggs

2 medium-sized free-range eggs

1 tbsp white wine or cider vinegar

To serve (all optional)

A few snips of chives

6 purple endive leaves

Small handful pea shoots

Small handful sprouted mung beans

2 slices of sourdough bread

METHOD

1. Get a large saucepan on the heat ready for your eggs, but first make the purée. Add 2 tsps of olive oil to a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat, and sauté the shallot and celery with a pinch of salt until softened, approx. 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a minute before adding the peas along with the almond milk. Turn up the heat a little and cook for 4-5 minutes until the peas are al dente. Remove from the heat and cool off for a couple of minutes before blending in a high-speed blender, food processor or with a hand blender until silky smooth. Return the puree to the saucepan, and add salt (start with ¼ tsp) and pepper to taste. I usually add another drizzle of oil to balance the flavours. Start with a tsp and go from there.

2. Next, make the chilli butter. Put the butter in a small saucepan along with the chilli flakes. When the butter is melted and starts to sizzle take off the heat. Add the saffron, and keep on a low heat or in a warm place until ready to serve.

3. Now you’re ready to poach your eggs. Everyone has their own way of poaching eggs, and this is mine. Fresh eggs poach the best. Add a tbsp of vinegar to your poached egg pan and keep over medium heat, you don’t want too much movement or bubbles. Crack your egg into a ramekin, and tip the egg from the ramekin straight into the water. The egg should take 3-4 minutes to poach. Using a slotted spoon lift the egg out of the water and to check if it is done lightly press down on the yolk. It should feel like the fattiest part of your cheek. Drain onto a piece of kitchen towel and pat dry. Repeat with your second egg (or cook them both in the same pan at the same time if you are confident enough).

4. To plate up divide the puree between two shallow bowls, top with the egg, pour over the chilli butter, and garnish with the chopped chives, purple endive, pea shoots, sprouted mung beans, and with plenty of sourdough bread/toast for dunking.

Ceri Jones is a certified Natural Chef , recipe writer and tutor