Recipe: Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Bites

"A wonderful alternative to an ice-cream dessert! These creamy frozen nuggets are light and fruity and perfect if you are craving pudding. Freeze-dried berries provide a colourful topping to these bites" says Christine of this recipe taken from her new book Energy Bites: High-Protein, No-Bake Bliss Balls to Make & Give.

Method

1. Place the cream cheese, lemon zest, xylitol or stevia, raspberries and coconut or protein powder in a food processor and blend until smooth. Spoon into a bowl and freeze for 1–2 hours until firm.

2. Place the coconut and crushed freeze-dried berries on a plate. Take bite-sized pieces of the frozen mixture and roll into balls. Roll in the coconut mixture and place on a sheet of greaseproof paper.

3. Heat the dark chocolate in a glass bowl set over a pan of simmering water and stir until melted. Transfer the chocolate to a squirty plastic bottle or use a spoon and drizzle the chocolate over the tops of the balls to decorate.

4. Place the bites in the freezer until required. Eat straight from the freezer.