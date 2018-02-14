Recipe: Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Bites

Christine Bailey14 February 2018
raspberry-bites

This recipe from award-winning nutritionist Christine Bailey's latest book is a healthy, low-sugar snack that would make a perfect treat for your loved one this Valentine's Day

"A wonderful alternative to an ice-cream dessert! These creamy frozen nuggets are light and fruity and perfect if you are craving pudding. Freeze-dried berries provide a colourful topping to these bites" says Christine of this recipe taken from her new book  Energy Bites: High-Protein, No-Bake Bliss Balls to Make & Give.

Makes 10

Per bite: 108 Kcal, 8.6g Fat (saturates 6.6g), 4.9g Carbs, 0.8g Sugars, 1.9g Protein

Ingredients

100g cream cheese

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp xylitol or granulated stevia, to taste

1 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries (optional)

60g fresh raspberries

60g desiccated coconut or vanilla or berry protein powder

Decoration

30g desiccated coconut

1 tbsp freeze-dried berries, crushed

50g dark chocolate

Method

1. Place the cream cheese, lemon zest, xylitol or stevia, raspberries and coconut or protein powder in a food processor and blend until smooth. Spoon into a bowl and freeze for 1–2 hours until firm.

2. Place the coconut and crushed freeze-dried berries on a plate. Take bite-sized pieces of the frozen mixture and roll into balls. Roll in the coconut mixture and place on a sheet of greaseproof paper.

3. Heat the dark chocolate in a glass bowl set over a pan of simmering water and stir until melted. Transfer the chocolate to a squirty plastic bottle or use a spoon and drizzle the chocolate over the tops of the balls to decorate.

4. Place the bites in the freezer until required. Eat straight from the freezer.

Recipe taken from  Energy Bites: High-Protein, No-Bake Bliss Balls to Make & Give  by Christine Bailey, out now.


