Recipe: Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Bites

"A wonderful alternative to an ice-cream dessert! These creamy frozen nuggets are light and fruity and perfect if you are craving pudding. Freeze-dried berries provide a colourful topping to these bites" says Christine of this recipe taken from her new book Energy Bites: High-Protein, No-Bake Bliss Balls to Make & Give.
Makes 10
Per bite: 108 Kcal, 8.6g Fat (saturates 6.6g), 4.9g Carbs, 0.8g Sugars, 1.9g Protein
Ingredients
100g cream cheese
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tbsp xylitol or granulated stevia, to taste
1 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries (optional)
60g fresh raspberries
60g desiccated coconut or vanilla or berry protein powder
Decoration
30g desiccated coconut
1 tbsp freeze-dried berries, crushed
50g dark chocolate