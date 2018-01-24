Recipe: Signe Johansen's Radicchio, Pink Grapefruit and Gorgonzola Salad

Signe Johansen24 January 2018
salad-1

This tasty winter salad recipe from Signe Johansen's new book Solo is the ideal choice for a healthy dinner for one

Signe Johansen's newest release, SOLO: The Joy of Cooking For One  is all about treating yourself to a different mindset towards cooking for only you - exploring how cooking solo can be one of life's simplest and most therapeutic pleasures.

"Full of bold colours, textures and flavours, this is a super salad to try in the midwinter months when citrus fruits are at their best and you need a change from soup. You can use dried grapefruit or orange ‘crisps’ (shop-bought or homemade in a low oven) instead of fresh grapefruit for an extra crunch, but juicy citrus fruits really complete this dish" says Signe, of this winter salad dish.

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 radicchio head

1 pink grapefruit

small wedge of gorgonzola cheese (I just go by eye)

small handful of toasted almonds

leaves from 1 sprig of thyme

FOR THE DRESSING

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sherry or wine vinegar of choice

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp plain or acacia honey

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Wash the radicchio and either peel the leaves all the way off or give the head a rough chop.

2. Place the leaves in a shallow pasta bowl or on a dinner plate, then peel the grapefruit, and slice the flesh (thickly enough that the slices hold their shape) and scatter it on top.

3. Place little bites of gorgonzola around the salad.

4. Scatter over the almonds and thyme leaves.

5. Mix the dressing ingredients together in a jam jar or cup (if using a jam jar, just seal and
give it a really good shake to emulsify the vinaigrette) and taste.

6. I like a very punchy, vinegar-rich dressing for this salad but if you prefer a more traditional vinaigrette, simply add a spoonful or two more olive oil until you have the consistency and flavour you like.

7. Drizzle the dressing on top of the salad and keep any spare for dunking bread into.

VARIATIONS:

Radicchio also marries well with pear and apple and, if you’re a fan of bitter flavours, blood orange.

Use other leaves such as chicory, frisée, watercress or rocket, if you prefer.

Lightly grill the radicchio if you fancy a warmer salad: chop it and lace it with a little oil then grill or quickly pan-fry it.

Recipe extracted from  SOLO: The Joy of Cooking For One  by Signe Johansen, out 25th January 2018.


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More