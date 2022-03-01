Recipe: Signe Johansen's Ricotta, Fig & Pomegranate Molasses on Toast

Signe Johansen29 January 2018
breakfast-for-one

This recipe from Signe Johansen's new book Solo is a perfect tasty breakfast choice for one

"Here’s a delicious open sandwich or tartine to start the day, or to rustle up if you’re feeling snacky – the gentle ricotta flavour is given a lift with figs and mouth-puckering pomegranate molasses," says Signe, of this winter salad dish.

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 slice of bread of choice (or a few pieces of crispbread)

2 heaped tbsp ricotta

1 large ripe fig, thinly sliced (you can also use dried fig)

sprinkle of toasted flaked almonds

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

leaves from 1 sprig of mint sea salt

Method

1. Toast your bread, then spread the ricotta on top.

2. Follow with the sliced fig and flaked almonds.

3. Drizzle with the pomegranate molasses before adding the mint leaves and finally sprinkling it with a little sea salt.

VARIATIONS:

Try this with plum, peach or nectarine, too (in place of the figs).

To make this more savoury, top the ricotta with sliced radishes, grated carrot, grilled asparagus, par-boiled tenderstem or purple sprouting broccoli, broad beans, sliced cucumber or pickles.

Recipe extracted from  SOLO: The Joy of Cooking For One  by Signe Johansen, out now.


