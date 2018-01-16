Recipe: Stacie Stewart's Cashew Chicken with Courgetti & Coriander

Stacie Stewart16 January 2018
cashew-chicken

This low calorie courgetti dish from Stacie Stewart's new book is a perfect choice for entertaining a crowd

"Here’s a dish no one will suspect came from a diet book. The courgette noodles add texture and volume with very few carbohydrates and calories. Loaded with healthy fats and protein, this is a perfect dish for entertaining as it’s so low calorie you can afford to have a small portion of pudding, too, or a small glass of wine" says Stacie, of this dish taken from her recent book release,  How to Lose Weight Well: The Complete Diet Plans.

Serves 2

Ingredients

80ml tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp cornflour or arrowroot

2 garlic cloves, grated

400g boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 4–5)

1 tsp olive oil

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

40g cashew nuts, lightly toasted then roughly chopped

2 courgettes, spiralized or julienned

FOR THE SWEET CHILLI DIPPING SAUCE

75ml maple syrup

50ml apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp dried red chilli flakes or 1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp cornflour

salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, crushed

100ml water

TO SERVE

a few coriander leaves

1 lime, halved

Method

1. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, spring onions, cornflour and garlic.

2. Chop the thighs into bite-sized chunks and add them to the marinade. Marinate for about 10 minutes, or cover the bowl with cling film and marinate in the fridge overnight.

4. In a wok or large frying pan, heat the oil over a high heat, then sauté the chicken mixture for about 10 minutes, or until cooked. Keep the heat medium-high and keep the chicken moving around the wok for a few minutes until the chicken is coloured.

5. Toss the cashews through the dish for a minute, then transfer to a large bowl and toss through the courgette noodles. If you like your noodles cooked, then add to the wok and sauté in the juices that are left in the pan. Serve with lime, coriander and the sweet chilli dipping sauce.

6. To make the sweet chilli dipping sauce, place all the ingredients in a saucepan, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes until thickened. Allow to cool, then store in the fridge.

PER SERVING:

FAT: 17.6g
PROTEIN: 53.6g
CARBS: 19g
FIBRE: 3.9g
CALORIES: 456kcal

Recipe extracted from How to Lose Weight Well: The Complete Diet Plans by Stacie Stewart  (Quadrille, £15) Photography © Louise Hagger


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More