Recipe: Stacie Stewart's Fennel, Bean, Kale & Orange Salad

"A delicious, light fresh salad that doubles up as a cracking dinner with some grilled fish," says Stacie Stewart of this dish taken from her recent book release, How to Lose Weight Well: The Complete Diet Plans.

"Leafy greens are a great super-low-calorie, high-volume addition to your diet and offer countless health benefits. They are full of vitamins, minerals, and disease-fighting phytochemicals. Marinating the kale takes just minutes but it is essential for breaking down the tough leaves, so don’t be tempted to skip this step. You can marinate the kale in advance; I do it in bulk, marinating whole bags at a time in the same dressing for different salads. It keeps for a few days in the fridge, no problem. If you have the fat macros, some goat’s cheese crumbled over this is heaven."

Serves 2

Per serving: Fat: 24.7g | Protein: 8.1g | Carbs: 10.7g | Fibre: 7.8g | Calories: 313kcal

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 orange, zest finely grated and then segmented

salt and pepper

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 handfuls of kale, stalks removed and leaves chopped

100g green beans, trimmed

4 handfuls of rocket or leaves of choice

½ fennel bulb, thinly sliced (mandolin or attachment on a food processor is ideal)

40g hazelnuts, lightly toasted then roughly chopped

Method

1. First, marinate the kale – then this is a throw-together spectacular! Combine the olive oil, orange zest, some salt and pepper, and the vinegar in a large bowl, throw in the kale and scrunch with your hands as if you are massaging it. Do this for a couple of minutes. Set aside.

2. Steam the beans for 3 minutes, or to your liking, then drain and plunge into a bowl of cold water to retain the green colour.

3. Throw the rocket in with the kale, followed by the drained green beans, the orange (and any juice that’s escaped), and the fennel.

4. Lightly toss together with your hands and if the salad needs a little more salt and pepper, go ahead.

5. Finish with the hazelnuts.