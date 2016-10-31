Recipe: The Chia Co Pumpkin and Cashew Nut Soup

Glance around the Glossy office and chances are your eyes will land on a sachet of chia seeds; since discovering the superfood we've been keeping them to hand and sprinkling them in everything from cereals to smoothies whenever the mood takes us.
Packed full of anti-inflammatory omega 3, a rich source of fibre and the best vegetarian option for high protein, these tiny seeds are full of big benefits and can be added to almost anything for a supreme health and beauty boost.
The Chia Co has shared its top chia seed recipe for Halloween - a delicious treat without the trickery…
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 Minutes
Serves: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 550g butternut pumpkin, peeled and diced
- 80g roasted cashew nuts
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 litre vegetable stock
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds from The Chia Co
- pinch ground nutmeg
- pinch cayenne pepper
- cream, if desired
- chives to garnish
- freshly ground black pepper
METHOD
1. Heat oil and butter in a large saucepan. Add onion and sauté for a few minutes, until softened.
2. Add garlic, pumpkin, cashew nuts and tomato paste. Cook gently for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until pumpkin is tender.
3. Place into a food processor and process until smooth. Season with nutmeg and cayenne and process for a few more seconds.
4. Finish with a sprinkle of ground black pepper and chia seeds. Optional: add a dollop of cream and sprinkle of chopped chives.
Chia Seeds from the Chia Co are available from www.thechiaco.com.au .
