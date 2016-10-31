Recipe: The Chia Co Pumpkin and Cashew Nut Soup

Glance around the Glossy office and chances are your eyes will land on a sachet of chia seeds; since discovering the superfood we've been keeping them to hand and sprinkling them in everything from cereals to smoothies whenever the mood takes us.

Packed full of anti-inflammatory omega 3, a rich source of fibre and the best vegetarian option for high protein, these tiny seeds are full of big benefits and can be added to almost anything for a supreme health and beauty boost.

The Chia Co has shared its top chia seed recipe for Halloween - a delicious treat without the trickery…

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

550g butternut pumpkin, peeled and diced

80g roasted cashew nuts

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 litre vegetable stock

1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds from The Chia Co

pinch ground nutmeg

pinch cayenne pepper

cream, if desired

chives to garnish

freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

1. Heat oil and butter in a large saucepan. Add onion and sauté for a few minutes, until softened.

2. Add garlic, pumpkin, cashew nuts and tomato paste. Cook gently for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes, until pumpkin is tender.

3. Place into a food processor and process until smooth. Season with nutmeg and cayenne and process for a few more seconds.

4. Finish with a sprinkle of ground black pepper and chia seeds. Optional: add a dollop of cream and sprinkle of chopped chives.

Chia Seeds from the Chia Co are available from www.thechiaco.com.au .

Looking for more food inspiration? Take a look at our healthy recipe ideas here