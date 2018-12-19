Tom Aikens recipe: Mince Pies

We only get to enjoy them once a year, so what better way to embrace the Christmas season than whipping up a tasty batch of festive mince pies? Luckily for us, Tom Aikens, Founder of Tom's Kitchen , is on hand to share his recipe for homemade mince pies (because they're just not the same when they come out of a box, are they?). Serve with a glass of mulled wine for maximum effect...

Makes minimum 24

Ingredients

Mincemeat:

325g-cooking apples, peeled, cored and chopped 115g shredded suet

150g raisins

115g sultanas and currants

115g mixed candied peel

150g soft dark brown sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon and orange

30g nibbed almonds

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp cinnamon

Large pinch fresh grated nutmeg

0.5g ground ginger

0.5g salt

4 tbsp brandy

Pastry:

270g all-purpose flour

1.5g salt

140g butter

110g caster or powdered sugar 2 egg yolks

1 whole egg

Few drops vanilla essence

Method

Mincemeat:

1. Mix all the ingredients together, except the brandy, in a bowl and leave in a cool place for 12 hours to marinade.

2. Place the mixture in a baking dish, cover with tin foil and bake for 2.5 to 3 hours at 140°c / 225°f.

3. Leave to cool stirring from time to time and then stir in the brandy.

4. Spoon the cooled mixture into storage jars and cover with waxed discs and seal. This is then ready to use, however it’s best to leave it to mature for one month.

Pastry:

1. Sieve the flour and salt, put into a stand mixer and place on a low to medium speed, then add the butter mix till crumb like. Add the sugar then eggs and yolks, it will slowly come together, then refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Roll the dough out between two sheets of parchment to a 0.5cm thickness, then let it rest for 10 minutes. Cut out 48 pieces with a round cutter, you need the tops to be medium and the bottoms to be large.

3. Make the mince pies in either small Yorkshire pudding moulds or tartlet cases. Lightly grease the moulds/cases then flour. Line with the pastry then add the mince pie mix. Place on the lid, crimp the edges and bake at 180°c /375°f for about 10-15 minutes, then dust with icing sugar.

Recipe by Tom Aikens, founder of Tom’s Kitchen.