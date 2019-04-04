How to make Tom Kerridge's Thai Red Prawn Curry recipe

This low-calorie curry from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge's cookbook is packed full of flavour

If the idea of a low-calorie, rice-free curry sounds anything but delicious to you, don't be fooled - chef Tom Kerridge ( known too for his dramatic weight loss on the dopamine diet ) has cooked up a dish that's still as good as your Friday night takeaway.

"Don’t underestimate how important your sense of smell is to your enjoyment of food – this fragrant curry is a treat for all the senses! With so much going on, thanks to the big authentic flavours, creamy coconut milk and crunchy veg, you won’t miss having rice on the side," says Tom of this recipe taken from his book, Lose Weight for Good: Full-flavour Cooking For a Low-Calorie Diet.

Serves 4

400Kcal per serving

Ingredients

750g raw tiger prawns, shell on

500ml fresh fish stock

250ml water

1 lemongrass stem, bashed and halved lengthways

4 kaffir lime leaves

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, sliced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2.5cm piece of ginger, finely grated

3 tbsp good-quality Thai red curry paste (60g)

300ml tinned full-fat coconut milk

175g baby corn, halved lengthways

1 large red pepper, cored, deseeded and cut into large dice

100g mangetout or sugar snap peas, halved

120g drained tinned bamboo shoots

100g bean sprouts

A handful of coriander, roughly chopped

1 long red chilli, finely sliced (optional)

Method

1. Peel and devein the prawns, leaving the tails intact; set aside. Place the heads and shells in a saucepan and pour on the fish stock and water to cover. Add the lemongrass and 2 kaffir lime leaves. Bring to the boil and simmer until the liquor has reduced by half.

2. Heat the oil in a large non-stick wok. Add the onion and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, then toss in the garlic and ginger and stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring all the time.

3. Strain the prawn stock through a fine sieve, discarding the shells, and pour into the wok. Add the remaining kaffir lime leaves and bring to the boil. Pour in the coconut milk, add the baby corn and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Add the red pepper, mangetout, bamboo shoots and prawns. Bring to a simmer and simmer gently for 5 minutes or until the prawns are cooked.

5. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the bean sprouts and coriander. Serve in warmed large bowls, sprinkled with sliced red chilli for an extra bit of heat if you like.

Extract taken from  Lose Weight for Good by Tom Kerridge  (Absolute, £22) out now. Photography © Cristian Barnett.


