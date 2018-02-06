Recipe: Tom Kerridge's Turkey Ragu With White Cabbage Linguine

"This is basically a light version of spaghetti Bolognese using turkey mince, which is roasted for extra flavour and texture, and replacing pasta with tasty shredded cabbage linguine" says Tom of this recipe taken from his latest book release, Lose Weight for Good: Full-flavour Cooking For a Low-Calorie Diet.

Serves 4

550Kcal per serving

Ingredients

1kg turkey mince

1 tbsp light olive oil

2 large onions, finely diced

150g carrots, diced

100g celery, diced

6 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tbsp caraway seeds

2 tbsp dried herbes de Provence

3 tbsp tomato purée

200ml red wine

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

1.25 litres fresh chicken stock

600g white cabbage, cored and shredded into long, thin strips

120ml water

A handful of basil leaves, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to fan 180°C/Gas 4. Line a deep, lipped baking tray with baking parchment.

2. Spread the turkey mince out evenly on the lined baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for 40 minutes, breaking it up well with a wooden spoon every 10 minutes. It should have a dark, even colour and resemble large coffee granules. Remove and set aside.

3. Heat the oil in a large non-stick saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for about 10 minutes or until softened, then add the carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another 2 minutes, then sprinkle in the caraway seeds and dried herbs. Cook for 1 minute, then add the tomato purée and cook, stirring, for another minute.

4. Pour in the red wine and let it bubble away. Add the tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a simmer, then add the turkey to the pan. Simmer very gently for 45 minutes or until you have a thick ragu.

5. Meanwhile, put the cabbage into a large bowl, sprinkle liberally with salt and mix well with your hands. Leave for 20 minutes.

6. Rinse the cabbage thoroughly and drain well. Heat a non-stick pan over a medium heat. Add the cabbage with the water and stir until it wilts; drain.

7. Fold the basil through the turkey ragu and serve piled on top of the cabbage linguine.

THE LOWDOWN: Salting the cabbage softens it slightly, yet it still retains a good level of crunch.