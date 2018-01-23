Vegan Recipe: Jenna Zoe's Creamy Lemon Pasta

Jenna Zoe23 January 2018
Photography by Stefan Johnson

A zesty, comforting and energy-giving bowl of goodness...

“Lemon pasta for me is the comfort food I turn to when I’ve had a bad day. In the past we’ve all been told that eating to comfort ourselves is a ‘bad’ thing, but really, food is emotionally nourishing and that’s a gift we can use to our advantage. Eating completely without emotions attached takes away an entire component of why food is good for us. It lifts us up, it helps us bond with others, it makes us feel good. And when you feel good, you feel healthy. Having a healthier version of a comforting food in your cooking arsenal is crucial to making a balanced life feel achievable.”

Serves 3

375 Kcal, 49g Carbs, 15g Protein, 12g Fat

Ingredients

1 medium cauliflower, chopped into florets

1/3 cup water

4 tbsps cashew nuts or pine nuts 1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3 tbsps lemon juice 1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp onion powder salt and pepper

the zest of 3 lemons

3 servings of an alternative pasta of your choice: try an alternative to wheat flour pasta such as quinoa pasta, edamame pasta or black bean fettuccine (all of which you can find on Amazon), or go for spiralised zucchini

Method

1. Bring a pot of water to boil and add the cauliflower florets. Leave them to boil for about 6 minutes until softened.

2. Meanwhile, place water and nuts in a blender and process until your mixture is completely smooth.

3. Once ready add in the cauliflower, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, and onion powder.

4. Cook pasta of choice according to the brand’s instructions.

5. Once cooked, transfer to a pan and add in the sauce, olive oil, and lemon zest and toss well. Season with salt and lots of pepper.

6. Divide the mixture into 3 and serve hot.

This vegan recipe idea was originally published in the Get The Gloss  Ultimate Vegan Recipe Guide , created with Jenna Zoe to complement our  Project Me health and fitness programme .


