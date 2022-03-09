Recipe: Vegan Gingerbread Pancakes

Ingredients

100g buckwheat flour

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp chia seeds mixed with 4 tbsp water

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

150ml Califia Farms Almond Milk

1 heaped tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp mixed spice

Pinch salt

1 tsp coconut oil (for cooking)

Method

1. Combine the chia seeds with the water and leave to thicken up for 10 minutes.

2. Add the banana to a food processor and blend until a puree.

3. Add all the other ingredients to the food processor including the chia seed mixture and leaving out the coconut oil. Blend until a smooth, fairly thick mixture forms.

4. Add the coconut oil to a frying pan over a low-medium heat. Allow the coconut oil to melt and the pan to heat up then add 1 ladle (or 2 tbsp) of the pancake mixture to the middle of the pan.

5. Cook for 3 minutes on one side - or until little bubbles begin to form on top of the pancake. Then flip the pancake and cook for a further 2 minutes on the other side. Put to one side and repeat with the rest of the mixture.

6. Serve with any toppings you fancy - nuts and a drizzle of maple syrup are a delicious choice.

Ginger bread pancakes by Nourishing Amelia & Califia Farms

