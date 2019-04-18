Elle Macpherson's Chocolate Crunch Truffle Eggs

Supermodel, entrepreneur and of course Get The Gloss columnist Elle Macpherson may be one of the healthiest people on the planet but she's still human - which means she still has the odd craving for chocolate (and she told us how she satisfies that sweet tooth in her birthday column ). Here's one of her go-to recipes for a slightly healthier take on Easter eggs...

Makes 14-16 eggs

Ingredients

4 scoops WelleCo Nourishing Plant Protein Peruvian Chocolate

1 cup soaked almonds

2 cups pitted dates

1 and 1/3 cup ground almonds

pinch of salt

FOR THE CHOCOLATE COATING

1/3 cup coconut oil

2 scoops WelleCo Nourishing Plant Protein Peruvian Chocolate

1/4 cup shredded pistachios

Method

1. Soak dates for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Strain and set aside.

2. In a food processor, blitz together dates, ground almonds, Nourishing Plant Protein and salt.

3. Process until a dough consistency.

4. Using an egg mould, form truffles and freeze for 30 minutes.

5. Make chocolate coating by mixing all the ingredients. Dip the truffles into the chocolate until fully coated and top with shredded pistachios.

6. Leave to set for 15 minutes then enjoy.

