Elle Macpherson's Chocolate Crunch Truffle Eggs

Elle Macpherson 18 April 2019
elle-macpherson-protein-chocolate-egg
Photography by Edgar Raw

Looking for a healthier recipe to try this Easter? These tasty chocolate truffle eggs from WelleCo are guaranteed to please the whole family

Supermodel, entrepreneur and of course Get The Gloss columnist Elle Macpherson  may be one of the healthiest people on the planet but she's still human - which means she still has the odd craving for chocolate (and she told us how she satisfies that sweet tooth in her birthday column ). Here's one of her go-to recipes for a slightly healthier take on Easter eggs...

Makes 14-16 eggs

Ingredients

4 scoops WelleCo Nourishing Plant Protein Peruvian Chocolate

1 cup soaked almonds

2 cups pitted dates

1 and 1/3 cup ground almonds

pinch of salt

FOR THE CHOCOLATE COATING

1/3 cup coconut oil

2 scoops WelleCo Nourishing Plant Protein Peruvian Chocolate

1/4 cup shredded pistachios

Method

1. Soak dates for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Strain and set aside.

2. In a food processor, blitz together dates, ground almonds, Nourishing Plant Protein and salt.

3. Process until a dough consistency.

4. Using an egg mould, form truffles and freeze for 30 minutes.

5. Make chocolate coating by mixing all the ingredients. Dip the truffles into the chocolate until fully coated and top with shredded pistachios.

6. Leave to set for 15 minutes then enjoy.

For more information and the full WelleCo range visit their  website 

Follow WelleCo on  Twitter.


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More