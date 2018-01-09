Recipe: Wendy Rowe's glow-getting kale soup

"I’m not a huge fan of strict ‘detox’ diets, but I do know when it’s time to rein in any bad behaviour or over-consumption and ‘eat clean’ – and this soup really helps me to do that. I always make it during such times and the nutrient boost really helps me to feel like I’m back on track; it tastes amazing and filling and works to flush out the system, all the while feeding my skin and restoring a glow. This is a really easy meal" says Wendy, of this dish taken from her book, Eat Beautiful, Nourish Your Skin From The Inside Out (Ebury Press).

Serves 2 / 185 calories per serving

Ingredients

1 large fennel bulb, roughly chopped

1 leek, roughly chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp raw coconut oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp vegetable bouillon powder or 1 vegetable stock cube

10 kale leaves, large stems removed, roughly chopped

Handful of spinach

Sea salt and black pepper

1 tsp grated nutmeg to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Place the fennel and leek in a baking tray or roasting tin, add the olive oil and toss together. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a low heat. Tip in the onion and garlic, place a lid on the pan and sweat for about 5 minutes or until the onion is translucent and softened.

4. Pour 1.2 litres of water into the pan and add the vegetable bouillon powder or stock cube. Tip in the roasted fennel and the leek, along with half the chopped-up kale leaves. Season with salt and pepper and give everything a stir.

5. Bring to the boil and leave to bubble away for 20 minutes. Add the remaining kale and all the spinach, then simmer over a medium-low heat for another 10 minutes.

6. Allow to cool down slightly, then purée until smooth in a stand-alone blender or using a stick blender. Reheat as needed and sprinkle with nutmeg to serve.