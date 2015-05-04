Rosemary Ferguson’s energy boosting juice

4 May 2015
The former model and nutritional therapist shares one of her favourite juices from her new book

Ideal for anyone new to the world of juicing this ‘Apple and Carrot With a Twist’ offering from Rosemary’s new book  is a delicious, refreshing juice bursting with nutritional goodness. Why is a glass of this zingy concoction a perfect pick me up for dipping energy levels? Rosemary explains:

“This juice is one of the first ones I ever had. It is such a good staple and delivers a huge range of phytonutrients. I have tailored it very slightly to help energy levels by simply adding parsley, ginger and lemon. Parsley is full of chlorophyll and is understood to assist energy levels.”

Ingredients

2 apples

3 carrots

10-15cm piece of root ginger (start small as this is a lot of ginger and may be too strong for you

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Juice all the ingredients together and add the lemon juice by either juicing, using a citrus press or squeezing by hand.

‘Juice: Cleanse, Heal, Revitalise: 100 nourishing recipes and juice fasts’ is out now

'Juice: Cleanse, Heal, Revitalise: 100 nourishing recipes and juice fasts' is out now



