Rosemary Ferguson’s energy boosting juice

Ideal for anyone new to the world of juicing this ‘Apple and Carrot With a Twist’ offering from Rosemary’s new book is a delicious, refreshing juice bursting with nutritional goodness. Why is a glass of this zingy concoction a perfect pick me up for dipping energy levels? Rosemary explains:

“This juice is one of the first ones I ever had. It is such a good staple and delivers a huge range of phytonutrients. I have tailored it very slightly to help energy levels by simply adding parsley, ginger and lemon. Parsley is full of chlorophyll and is understood to assist energy levels.”

Ingredients

2 apples

3 carrots

10-15cm piece of root ginger (start small as this is a lot of ginger and may be too strong for you

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Juice all the ingredients together and add the lemon juice by either juicing, using a citrus press or squeezing by hand.

‘Juice: Cleanse, Heal, Revitalise: 100 nourishing recipes and juice fasts’ is out now

