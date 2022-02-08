These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast

"My favourite kind of breakfast – sweet!," says Roz of the recipe. "The smell of these muffins baking will help you to jump straight out of bed. This recipe makes eight muffins, but if you want to make 12 to fill a muffin tin, scale up the ingredients by 1.5."

We first discovered chef Roz Purcell's Instagram when we were searching for a vegan banana bread recipe way back in lockdown number one, but now we've nailed that we're looking for something else to make from our overripe bananas. Enter Roz's banana breakfast muffins from her recipe book No Fuss Vegan .

Ingredients

Oil, for greasing

2 tbsp milled flaxseeds

6 tbsp water

50g porridge oats

100g ground almonds

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 lemon

2 overripe bananas

3 tbsp nut milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

250g fresh or frozen blueberries

25g whole almonds, chopped

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease eight cups of a muffin tray with a little oil or use paper liners.

2. Start by combining the milled flaxseeds and water in a small bowl. Let it sit for 15 minutes to bulk up.

3. Meanwhile, blend the oats into a flour consistency and tip into a bowl along with the ground almonds, cinnamon, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. Mix well.

4. Zest the lemon, then juice one half only.

5. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas, then stir in the soaked flaxseeds, lemon zest and juice, nut milk, maple syrup and vanilla. Pour the liquid mix into the dry ingredients and stir to combine into a thick, smooth batter. Fold in the blueberries.

6. Spoon the mix into the greased or lined muffin cups, then top with the chopped almonds. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Leave to cool for 10 minutes before enjoying. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.