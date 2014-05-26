My Week in Food: Russell Bateman

Unless you’ve been on hiatus from modern technology of late you’ll know that Russell Bateman is not only the founder of the The Skinny Bitch Collective but he’s also the name on every fitness enthusiast's lips as well as on the Instagram feeds of everyone from Suki Waterhouse and Daisy Lowe to Millie Mackintosh. Responsible for honing and toning the limbs of athletes and supermodels alike, GTG caught up with the trainer du jour to find out exactly what food fuels a runway-worthy body...

Russell says: "My food diary is a great snapshot of how I eat on a daily basis. I have no guilty sensations before or after I eat because I indulge in organic, nutrient-rich foods that upgrade my mind and body. I eat high protein, healthy fat and quality enzyme based foods that help me stay lean, maintain muscle and function.

"Our carbohydrates of choice are fibrous green vegetables / sweet potato and quinoa. My occasional cheat will always be a good quality cheese burger!

"I'm always drinking water and green tea and supplement with omega 3 oils and vitamin D. I have organic espresso before I train and never eat fruit beforehand. In fact the only fruit in my diet is berries.

"I don't drink alcohol and I embrace green juices and superfoods like maca and spirulina. Your body is going to be around a lot longer than an expensive handbag so invest in it!"