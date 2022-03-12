Sam Smith attributes impressive weight loss to Amelia Freer

18 March 2015
gtg-sam-smith-amelia-freer
Instagram: @samsmithworld

Hollywood’s calling for Amelia Freer as the man of the moment Sam Smith posts about ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’

As GTG’s resident nutrition expert (and regular columnist ) we’ve long trusted the Amelia Freer  approach to eating, but thanks to a recent Instagram post  it appears Amelia’s knowledge has spread to the heady heights of Hollywood. Yesterday singer Sam Smith shared his dramatic weight loss to his 3.1 million strong following and the book he was holding was Amelia’s ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’.

Thanking Amelia for his dramatic weight drop Sam captioned the picture: “Three weeks ago I met a woman who has completely changed my life. Amelia Freer has helped me lose over a stone in 2 weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food.”

Advocating Amelia’s ‘anti-diet' approach Sam continued: “Everyone go check out her incredible book, and start to live healthy. It's not even about weight loss it's about feeling happy in yourself. Love you Amelia & thank you for making me feel so happy inside and out.”

Since the photo was posted less than 24 hours ago it has gained a whopping 135,00 likes and a fan frenzy of commenters excited to buy the book.

Grab yourself a copy here  and read more of Amelia’s words of wellness wisdom here .

Follow us  @GetTheGloss , and tweet Elizabeth  @BizBennett


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Explore More