Sam Smith attributes impressive weight loss to Amelia Freer

As GTG’s resident nutrition expert (and regular columnist ) we’ve long trusted the Amelia Freer approach to eating, but thanks to a recent Instagram post it appears Amelia’s knowledge has spread to the heady heights of Hollywood. Yesterday singer Sam Smith shared his dramatic weight loss to his 3.1 million strong following and the book he was holding was Amelia’s ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’.

Thanking Amelia for his dramatic weight drop Sam captioned the picture: “Three weeks ago I met a woman who has completely changed my life. Amelia Freer has helped me lose over a stone in 2 weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food.”

Advocating Amelia’s ‘anti-diet' approach Sam continued: “Everyone go check out her incredible book, and start to live healthy. It's not even about weight loss it's about feeling happy in yourself. Love you Amelia & thank you for making me feel so happy inside and out.”

Since the photo was posted less than 24 hours ago it has gained a whopping 135,00 likes and a fan frenzy of commenters excited to buy the book.

