Sarah Vine: How to host a gluten-free dinner for 10

Sarah Vine 25 May 2014
get-the-gloss-dinner-party-sarah-vine

Sarah Vine gives us the lowdown on how to host a political dinner party for 10

Okay, so it's all very well being gluten-free, but how do you cope when you have to host a political supper for 10?

Simple: you inflict your eating habits on your guests.

I arrived home at 6.30pm after a long day at work. Guests were due at 7.45, so I needed to get cracking.

First, I lined two baking trays with borlotti beans, chopped onions and garlic.

Then I added organic chicken thighs, skin on (I allowed for two per guest).

Then I added some cherry tomatoes, halved, lots of fresh shredded basil, butter (pushed under the skins), salt and pepper, a good slosh of white wine and a twist of dried chilli. The whole lot went into the oven at 190 centigrade.

Then I washed and quartered some sweet potatoes and popped them in a roasting pan along with a handful of the Food Doctor Seeds rubbed in Virgin coconut oil. They too joined the chicken.

Rifling around in the fridge, I found a mixture of green beans, pak choi and spring greens, all of which I chopped and chucked in the wok with a spoonful of coconut oil and a dash of Tabasco.

For pudding, I spread frozen berries and raspberries on plates, sweetened them with Xylotol and then put a couple of bars of Green & Black's Organic Dark chocolate in a bain-marie to melt. When the time was right, I poured the chocolate over the berries and added a dollop of cream. On contact with the cold berries the chocolate hardened to a crunchy shell, making a delicious no-carb pudding packed with antioxidants.

Then I drank a big glass of red wine and went to bed.


You may also like

The electric eyebrow trimmer that finally helped me tidy my brows

To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

Sarah Vine: 5 things they don't tell you about losing weight

The best at-home hair removal tools, creams and strips


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More